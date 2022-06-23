ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, WV

6 killed in West Virginia helicopter crash, authorities say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hqebd_0gJ9jWPL00

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. — Six people were killed when a helicopter crashed in southwestern West Virginia on Wednesday, authorities said.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Bell UH-1B helicopter crashed in Logan County at about 5 p.m. EDT, WCHS-TV reported.

Logan County Office of Emergency Management deputy director Sonya Porter confirmed the six fatalities, according to the television station.

Emergency service crews reported that Route 17 near Kelly Hollow is temporarily closed, WCHS reported. The road is also known as Blair Mountain Highway, which is located on Kelly Mountain, according to WOWK-TV. Logan County Sheriff Paul Clemens confirmed that the crash occurred in the area, WCHS reported.

The identities of the victims have not been confirmed, Ray Bryant, the Chief of Operations for the Logan Emergency Management Authority, confirmed to WSAZ. Bryant added that the helicopter was a Vietnam-era “Huey” and was used for tourism flights.

“I saw that there was a guy trapped, I guess the captain. I tried to get down to the door where he was at,” Bobbi Childs, an area resident who witnessed the crash, told WOWK. “You could see him plain as day. I tried to get to him, but the fire was too hot. I couldn’t get to him.”

According to the FAA, the National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of the crash investigation, WSAZ-TV reported.

“The cockpit of the aircraft is burned up,” Bryant told WOWK. “The tail boom is laying across the road. It is recognizable, we knew it was a local helicopter. It was recognizable as soon as we got on scene.

Authorities have not provided additional details, according to WCHS.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Logan County, WV
Accidents
County
Logan County, WV
State
West Virginia State
Logan County, WV
Crime & Safety
Kingsport Times-News

Reports: Six people die in helicopter crash in West Virginia

LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say six people were killed in a helicopter crash in West Virginia. The Vietnam-era helicopter was used for tourism flights and crashed along Route 17 in Logan County about 5 p.m. Wednesday. County emergency ambulance service executive Ray Bryant says all six on board were killed. A nearby resident said she saw the smoke and flames and got close enough to see a man trapped inside but couldn't reach him. The Federal Aviation Administration said the crash of the Bell UH-1B helicopter will be investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

6 dead in southern W.Va. helicopter crash

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ray Bryant, the Chief of Operations for the Logan Emergency Management Authority, confirms six people have died in a helicopter crash Wednesday evening. The identities of the victims haven’t been confirmed, but Bryant says the passengers were not local. He says the helicopter was...
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Mingo Messenger

McAndrews, Ky., man indicted on DUI death charge

A McAndrews, Kentucky, man remains on bond following his indictment by the June 2022 Mingo County Grand Jury. In the true bill returned against him he was charged with DUI causing death along with three other charges. Nathan James Williams, 35, entered a plea of not guilty to that charge...
MCANDREWS, KY
Metro News

Separate accidents on Route 2 claim lives

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Two people have died in recent days as a result of separate accidents on State Route 2. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department identified the victim of a Monday crash as Jonathan Blake, 37, of Huntington. Blake was a motorcyclist and died in the wreck that occurred about 2:45 p.m. on Ohio River Road near Wholesale Supply Company, officials said.
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Bryant
Lootpress

Six people dead after plane crashes in Logan County, WV

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WCHS) – A fatal helicopter crash occurred in Logan County, West Virginia Wednesday evening. Six people aboard the aircraft were killed, according to Logan County Office of Emergency Management deputy director Sonya Porter. The Bell UH-1B helicopter crashed near Route 17 about 5 p.m., according to...
WOWK 13 News

Logan County crashed helicopter had rich history in war, movies

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Lost along with six people’s lives in a tragic helicopter crash in Logan County on Wednesday was a piece of aviation history. The helicopter that crashed was what’s known as a “Huey,” and this particular aircraft, N98F, was owned and operated by MARPAT Aviation, based at the Logan County Airport. It began […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

Teen talks about taking ride on helicopter shortly before crash

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The news of the fatal helicopter crash hit a little differently for people who’d taken a ride on it shortly before it went down. Maddison Brown, who’s 19, is finding it hard to wrap her mind around the thought that she’d been having a fun ride on the Vietnam-era Huey just before the tragedy. The tour rides were offered by MARPAT Aviation from Logan County Airport.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

EMS worker helps find missing boy, gives him her boots

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – First responders in Wayne County jumped into action this morning to help find a young boy who went missing from his home. According to the Kenova Fire Department, crews were dispatched as mutual aid to the Timber Wolfe trailer park area to search for a young boy who has autism. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Bell Uh 1b#Wowk Tv#Logan County Sheriff
WVNS

Mount Lookout man facing felony drug charges

HICO, WV (WVNS) — A Mount Lookout man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley said on the evening of June 23, 2022, deputies were out in a suspected drug area of Miller Ridge and Sunday Roads in Hico. While there, they saw a man known not to have a […]
HICO, WV
WOWK 13 News

Raleigh County man sentenced for mine equipment theft

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Raleigh County man was sentenced on Wednesday to two years and six months in prison and three years of supervised release for helping steal specialized equipment at a mine located in Boone and Lincoln counties. According to the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, 51-year-old Charles […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
thebigsandynews.com

Authorities investigate three deaths in one day

LAWRENCE COUNTY — Two bodies were found Friday afternoon in a home located at 715 Blaine Creek Road by Kentucky State Police,. In an separate, unrelated incident the same day, another body was found at 111 South Main Cross Street in Louisa by local authorities. Natasha Nicole Marcum, 37...
LOUISA, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
CBS Pittsburgh

Search crews recover boy's body from West Virginia river

DUNBAR, W.Va. (AP) — Rescue crews recovered the body of a 6-year-old boy from a West Virginia river, capping a two-day search that began when he was seen going under water with his aunt, authorities said.The boy was identified as Deonco Howard of Dunbar, the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office said. His body was found Sunday near where he had disappeared in the Kanawha River.His aunt's body was recovered Saturday. She was identified as Michelle Godsey, 31, after authorities learned that the initial name used for her was an alias, the sheriff's office said.They were fishing at a boat ramp early Saturday when the boy went to turn off an SUV's headlights. The vehicle rolled down the boat ramp with the child inside, the sheriff's office said. The vehicle struck Godsey and went into the river. She rescued her nephew from the vehicle, but both were seen by witnesses going under water, the sheriff's office said.The vehicle also was recovered from the river.Several law enforcement agencies participated in the search.
DUNBAR, WV
WSAZ

Cleanup process begins after gun range fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A popular gun range caught fire during the weekend, leaving employees to clean up the damage. It happened during the weekend at Bare Arms Indoor Range & Training Center in Huntington. William Bare, the owner of the business, says the fire happened on Father’s Day. At...
HUNTINGTON, WV
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
105K+
Followers
110K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy