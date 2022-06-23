DOJ subpoenas Georgia Republican Party chairman as it expands Trump fake elector probe

Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has claimed that an advert for his senate campaign in which he hunts RINOs (Republican In Name Only) was meant to be humorous and that no one in the state took it seriously.Mr Greitens, 48, served as the governor of Missouri between 2017 and 2018 before resigning amid allegations of sexual assault and campaign finance violations. In the ad released on Monday, Mr Greitens storms a house alongside soldiers to hunt Republicans considered false conservatives – usually meaning critics of Donald Trump – by others in the party. “I don’t think there is a real...

MISSOURI STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO