DOJ subpoenas Georgia Republican Party chairman as it expands Trump fake elector probe

Click here to read the full article. Federal agents served multiple subpoenas on Wednesday morning related to the investigation of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. FBI officials confirmed to The Washington Post that law enforcement had contacted several individuals who agreed to participate in schemes by the Trump campaign to secure a slate of fake Electoral College electors in an effort to keep Trump in power despite his loss in the 2020 presidential election.
FBI agents subpoenaed David Schaffer, Chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, as well as Brad Carver, a Georgia lawyer who falsely attested to being a...
