Logan County, WV

6 killed in West Virginia helicopter crash, authorities say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. — Six people were killed when a helicopter crashed in southwestern West Virginia on Wednesday, authorities said.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Bell UH-1B helicopter crashed in Logan County at about 5 p.m. EDT, WCHS-TV reported.

Logan County Office of Emergency Management deputy director Sonya Porter confirmed the six fatalities, according to the television station.

Emergency service crews reported that Route 17 near Kelly Hollow is temporarily closed, WCHS reported. The road is also known as Blair Mountain Highway, which is located on Kelly Mountain, according to WOWK-TV. Logan County Sheriff Paul Clemens confirmed that the crash occurred in the area, WCHS reported.

The identities of the victims have not been confirmed, Ray Bryant, the Chief of Operations for the Logan Emergency Management Authority, confirmed to WSAZ. Bryant added that the helicopter was a Vietnam-era “Huey” and was used for tourism flights.

“I saw that there was a guy trapped, I guess the captain. I tried to get down to the door where he was at,” Bobbi Childs, an area resident who witnessed the crash, told WOWK. “You could see him plain as day. I tried to get to him, but the fire was too hot. I couldn’t get to him.”

According to the FAA, the National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of the crash investigation, WSAZ-TV reported.

“The cockpit of the aircraft is burned up,” Bryant told WOWK. “The tail boom is laying across the road. It is recognizable, we knew it was a local helicopter. It was recognizable as soon as we got on scene.

Authorities have not provided additional details, according to WCHS.

wymt.com

Highway back open at site of deadly helicopter crash

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - State Route 17, also known as the Blair Mountain Highway, is back open early Friday evening after a helicopter crash that killed all six people aboard Wednesday, West Virginia State Police say. The roadway reopened before 5 p.m. Friday. Troopers say the wreckage of the...
Kingsport Times-News

Reports: Six people die in helicopter crash in West Virginia

LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say six people were killed in a helicopter crash in West Virginia. The Vietnam-era helicopter was used for tourism flights and crashed along Route 17 in Logan County about 5 p.m. Wednesday. County emergency ambulance service executive Ray Bryant says all six on board were killed. A nearby resident said she saw the smoke and flames and got close enough to see a man trapped inside but couldn't reach him. The Federal Aviation Administration said the crash of the Bell UH-1B helicopter will be investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.
CBS Pittsburgh

Investigation underway after 6 die in Vietnam-era helicopter crash in West Virginia

LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — A Vietnam-era helicopter showcased in action movies crashed on a rural West Virginia road, killing all six people on board, during an annual reunion for helicopter enthusiasts.The Federal Aviation Administration said the Bell UH-1B "Huey" helicopter crashed along Route 17 in Logan County about 5 p.m. Wednesday.All six people on board were killed, said Ray Bryant, chief of operations for the Logan County emergency ambulance service authority. The helicopter crashed in clear weather on a road near the local airport, he said."The entire cab of it was on fire," Bryant said in a phone interview Thursday."It...
Lootpress

Six people dead after plane crashes in Logan County, WV

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WCHS) – A fatal helicopter crash occurred in Logan County, West Virginia Wednesday evening. Six people aboard the aircraft were killed, according to Logan County Office of Emergency Management deputy director Sonya Porter. The Bell UH-1B helicopter crashed near Route 17 about 5 p.m., according to...
wymt.com

Teen talks about taking ride on helicopter shortly before crash

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The news of the fatal helicopter crash hit a little differently for people who'd taken a ride on it shortly before it went down. Maddison Brown, who's 19, is finding it hard to wrap her mind around the thought that she'd been having a fun ride on the Vietnam-era Huey just before the tragedy. The tour rides were offered by MARPAT Aviation from Logan County Airport.
WOWK 13 News

Logan County crashed helicopter had rich history in war, movies

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Lost along with six people's lives in a tragic helicopter crash in Logan County on Wednesday was a piece of aviation history. The helicopter that crashed was what's known as a "Huey," and this particular aircraft, N98F, was owned and operated by MARPAT Aviation, based at the Logan County Airport. It began […]
