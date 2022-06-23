ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Agnes at Fifty: Nixon’s visit to Wilkes-Barre

WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lakSv_0gJ9iljZ00

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In the days after the Agnes flood, the area had many high-profile visitors including then-President Richard Nixon.

In our digitally remastered video recently discovered, here is a clip of the President’s visit to Wilkes-Barre in 1972.

Agnes at Fifty: A look back at the flood of 1972

Sometimes when something terrible happens in your life, your home is washed away, or something like that. You tend to think about your own problems. You lose sight of the bigger picture. You lose your spirit, you lose your hope. The most important think as far as Wilkes-Barre, Kingston, all these areas are concerned, is what you feel in your hearts about your future. And the future of your town and the future of your state and the future of your country. I’ve seen alot of devastation in my travels around the world. For example we have all heard of San Francisco, as being one of the most beautiful cities in the world. Foreign diplomates they all want to go to San Francisco. The most beautiful city and yet it was only 60 years ago that San Francisco was almost totaly destroyed by an earthquake and a fire. Then they rebuilt it and they rebuilt it and it was more beautiful than ever and everyone goes to see that beautiful city.”

President Richard Milhous Nixon.

You can see the one-hour special Agnes at Fifty, a joint reporting project with Times Leader newspaper on Thursday, June 23 at 7:00 p.m. on WYOU. It will also air on WBRE on June 24 at 10:00 p.m., June 25 at noon, and June 26 at 11:00 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

PA politicians react to Roe v. Wade decision

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— The decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has caused waves throughout the United States. Eyewitness News has compiled a list of statements from politicians who are currently in office and candidates running positions in the Pennsylvanian government. This document will be updated as more representatives and candidates release their responses to the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Pennsylvania Roe v Wade: Lawmakers react to Supreme Court decision

(WHTM) — The Supreme Court has struck down Roe v. Wade, eliminating the nearly 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion and handing states authority to drastically limit or ban the procedure. Some Pennysylvania Lawmakers and organizations have released statements or tweets regarding Roe v. Wade being overturned Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf released a statement, saying women […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Rep. Scott Perry pushed to replace Attorney General ahead of Jan. 6, asked for pardon; select committee

(WHTM) – Rep. Scott Perry texted then White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows requesting that attorney Jeff Clark be elevated to Attorney General ahead of January 6, according to messages shared during the Jan. 6 committee hearing on Thursday. Clark was described during the hearing as an environmental attorney who told President Donald Trump […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilkes-barre, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Wilkes-barre, PA
Government
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
City
Home, PA
City
Kingston, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WBRE

Organizations respond to Roe V. Wade overturn

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Organizations in the Poconos are responding to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade this morning. ‘Disparaging’ and ‘rejoicing’ two different reactions were expressed by two different organizations in Monroe County – when they spoke to me about Roe v Wade being overturned. Roe V Wade the nearly 50-year-old […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Remembering Agnes: 50 years later walking the tour

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As we sit on the eve of the 50 anniversary of the flood of 1972, many in the community are displaying different memories from the historic event in Wilkes-Barre and the surrounding area. A local university that was greatly impacted by the flood, pulled out its archives and created a […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Nixon
WBRE

Agnes Flood documentary to premier at F.M. Kirby Center

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — This week is the 50th anniversary of the Agnes Flood and a documentary about it will premier this week in Wilkes-Barre. Eyewitness News was joined by executive director of the Luzerne County Convention and Visitors Bureau Alan Stout and historian Tony Brooks, who both worked on the documentary. The documentary […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

The circus is flipping its way through Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The circus has come to town in Wilkes-Barre. The Garden Brothers Nuclear Circus performed in their tent at the Wyoming Valley Mall in Wilkes-Barre Township, Wednesday and Thursday nights. A large crowd turned out for an hour and a half of excitement and fun with a show at 4:30 p.m. […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania gets another star turn in Jan. 6 committee’s hearing

Pennsylvania’s political swing state status earned it another star turn in the House Select Committee on the Jan. 6th attacks public hearings Tuesday, as the committee aired testimony on Trump campaign pressure tactics aimed at convincing state-level officials, including Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler, to take steps to block President-elect Joe Biden’s win.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Times#Wyou
WBRE

Raw 16mm Film: Civil Defense and flood planning

Editor’s Note: Eyewitness News will be posting more stories and remastered footage daily on our Agnes at Fifty page. Keep in mind some of the footage does not have sound due to technology restrictions in 1972. EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In this installment of remastered 16mm film, you will see and hear from officials who kept an […]
SCRANTON, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Pocono Update

Pennsylvania LGBTQ Affairs Denounces Controversial Senate Bill

The Pennsylvania Commission on LGBTQ Affairs denounced controversial Senate Bill 1278, alongside education and youth advocates today. Senate Bill 1278 was introduced on Friday, June 10, ​and approved by the Senate Education Committee yesterday. Similar to one passed in Florida earlier this year, it prohibits school personnel or third parties from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity with students in kindergarten through grade 3 without parental consent.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
visitluzernecounty.com

Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society Presents “AGNES” Documentary Film - 50th Anniversary

“Agnes,” a new, 90-minute documentary film, will premiere at The F.M. Kirby Center on June 23, 2022. The film was produced in cooperation with the Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society to note the 50th anniversary of Hurricane/Tropical Storm Agnes, which resulted in much flooding of the Wyoming Valley in June of 1972 and, at the time, was considered the worst natural disaster in the history of the United States. Though Agnes affected other communities along the east coast and Pennsylvania, the documentary focuses on the Wyoming Valley, which was the hardest hit by the floods. The film includes new interviews, photographs, archived video from local TV stations, radio broadcasts, newspapers, and national news network coverage that has not been seen in 50 years. The film also highlights the resiliency and spirit of the people of the Wyoming Valley and the fortitude that was shown in putting the community back together. This one-time showing at the F.M. Kirby Center will take place 50 years to the day that the Agnes flood struck the Wyoming Valley.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

WBRE

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy