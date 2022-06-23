What Have You Been Reading? Book Discussion Group

Shy Santiago, a language influencer, a homeschooling mother of 9, and the founder and CEO of Learn A Language 4 Fun, has continued to create more beginner-level bilingual books for children learning Spanish, Japanese, Korean, Swahili, and more. Based in Euclid, Ohio, her books not only teach the basics of different languages but also now include the profiles of multiple professionals from around the world. While writing these books, Ms. Santiago decided to collaborate with various business owners to feature to create a way that will provide Black children with images that reflect who they are while learning multiple languages.

EUCLID, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO