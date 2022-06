BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Earlier Thursday, many who depend on the shelter at the Bismarck United Way 24-hour home were concerned. They said they were initially told that because of a staffing shortage, they had to leave the shelter for several hours during the day if United Way could not find anyone to cover. They were given a three-hour notice that they were to be out from 4 to 8 p.m.

