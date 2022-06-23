Power outages in Post Falls, Hayden Lake

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Jennifer Smock said she and her team at Windermere/Coeur d’Alene Realty are often asked the same questions these days:. While she said she can’t answer those questions with absolute certainty, she did offer this:. “We're not going to see values plummet,” she said....
COEUR d’ALENE - Susan Robertson was walking her dog, Daisy, Wednesday morning when she saw Terry Lee’s new statue being installed downtown. She stopped to admire it. Her father, Bill Smith, was a North Idaho miner and a logger, and she said he would have been pleased. “Beautiful...
As phosphorus and lead levels in Coeur d’Alene Lake increase at a quicker pace, Idaho Gov. Brad Little is directing millions of dollars to research and efforts that will inform decisions about the health of the lake and surrounding communities.
COEUR d'ALENE — The arrival of summer means even more people will be hiking Tubbs Hill and on Tuesday, one of them was hurt. An older person was reportedly injured in a fall on Tubbs Hill about 11:45 a.m. A Coeur d'Alene Fire Department vessel picked up the person...
Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred just before 8 a.m. on Monday north of Priest River. A 72-year-old male, from Newport, Washington, was northbound in a 2016 Nissan Frontier pickup, with a male passenger, on Highway 57, when he drove into the northbound ditch. The driver...
Spokane Valley is a bordering city, Spokane, and Liberty Lake. It is commonly referred to as the valley by Spokane residents and those living nearby Coeur d’Alene. Its name is derived from the Spokane River valley, which is where it is situated. Spokane Valley Heritage Museum is a museum...
Bonner County commissioners voted unanimously June 21 to declare a local disaster emergency regarding possible flooding, effectively extending no wake zones on all county waterways to 500 feet. The emergency stems from snow melt, warming temperatures and rain leading to “forecasted flooding” posing a “threat to life and property” in...
Francis “Fritz” Benway, 93, of Hayden, Idaho, passed away at his home on June 3, 2022. Fritz was born in Augusta, Wis., to Lester and Olive Benway on Oct. 17, 1928. In 1947, he moved west to find work. He took a job at a sawmill and later with the Forest Service in Superior, Mont., and spent a summer manning fire lookout towers.
SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews have shut down Sprague Avenue at Freya Street for a reported hazmat situation at the Haskins Steel building. Crews say vapor is leaking from the building. People inside the building have been evacuated, and people in the area north to the railroad tracks and south to...
COEUR d'ALENE — You can say goodbye to that spring of record cold and record rain and officially say hello to summer. "We're now in the dry," Climatologist Cliff Harris said Tuesday, the first day of summer. "We're done with the wet stuff." He is calling for temperatures in...
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - Precipitation levels much higher than average and cooler temperatures are working in favor of a shorter wildfire season this year in the Inland Northwest. Spokane National Weather Service (NWS) Lead Forecaster, Charlotte Dewey, says our region has received more precipitation this spring in comparison to...
(The Center Square) - Spokane County has selected N.A. Degerstrom, Inc., as the lead contractor for a $2.8 million bridge replacement project. Commissioners Al French, Mary Kuney and Josh Kerns chose Degerstrom after advertising for a contractor in early May. Bidding for the project was open for four weeks. Degerstrom...
SPOKANE - Avista Utilities filed its first Clean Energy Implementation Plan with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission in October 2021. Earlier this month, the plan was approved by the WUTC. Avista was the first utility to file a plan in the State of Washington and the first investor-owned utility to reach approval.
SPOKANE, Wash. — Lily Kryzhanivskyy, the nine-year-old girl who was attacked by a cougar at a campground near Fruitland on May 28, is back in the woods for recovery in a form of therapy and education. Since the attack, Lily had been steadily recovering at the hospital and a...
SPOKANE, Wash. — Police say John Reigh Hoff killed a young girl more than 60 years ago, and now Hoff's daughter is working with that girl's family to make sure she is never forgotten. The disappearance and death of Candy Rogers was the oldest cold case in the state...
The Salvation Army Kroc Center hires Voeller as development director. The Salvation Army Kroc Center announced the hiring of Amy Voeller as director of development. A longtime resident of Kootenai County, Voeller brings a passion for community, youth and nonprofit advocacy to this position, said a news release. She currently is serving on the Coeur d’Alene Regional Chamber Education and Nonprofit Committees, the Safe Passage Board of Directors, and is a member of the Coeur d’Alene Rotary Club.
SPOKANE, Wash.– The city of Spokane is considering adding two employees to specifically deal with abandoned cars on the streets. “I feel like people think that this is a good area to abandon their stolen vehicles, and it’s going to bring the crime rate up in the area,” said Michael Stamps, a concerned resident about abandoned vehicles. Stamps, who lives...
