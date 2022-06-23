ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, PA

Carlisle barbershop shooting suspect on U.S. Marshals’ 15 Most Wanted

By George Stockburger
 2 days ago

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Michael Anthony Baltimore, the suspect in a fatal 2021 Carlisle barbershop shooting , has been added to the U.S. Marshals’ Top 15 Most Wanted List with a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Baltimore is wanted for homicide, assault, and parole violation charges for the May 22, 2021, fatal shooting of Kendell Jerome Cook at GQ Barbershop on North Hanover Street.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has also offered a reward of up to $10,000 and Cumberland County Crime Stoppers has offered $2,000.

Baltimore, who is also a barber and had worked for Cook until 2019, was featured in several episodes of the TLC reality series “90 Day Fiancé.”

Anyone with information on Baltimore’s whereabouts is asked to call the United States Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2 (926-8332) or Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at 855-628-8477.

