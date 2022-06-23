Tingling and burning in your feet may signal this neuropathy disease

Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

In a recent study, scientists found the number of people experiencing numbness, tingling and pain in their feet with no known cause has been increasing over the last two decades.

The research is published in Neurology and was conducted by Christopher J. Klein et al.

Called small fiber neuropathy, the condition has different symptoms than large fiber neuropathy, which can cause weakness and balance issues. But in many cases, people have both types of neuropathy.

In the study, researchers looked at records for everyone diagnosed with small fiber neuropathy in Olmsted County, Minn., and the adjacent counties during a 20-year period.

They then compared those 94 people with 282 people of similar age and sex who did not have neuropathy. Participants were followed for an average of six years.

The team found that the condition occurred in 13.3 per 100,000 people, with the rate increased during the study.

This increase could be due in part to greater awareness. Another possibility is that increasing levels of overweight and obesity could be a factor in the higher rates of small fiber neuropathy.

Higher body mass index, or BMI, is a risk factor for diabetes and high triglycerides, which may also lead to neuropathy.

The people in the study with neuropathy had an average BMI of 30.4, compared to 28.5 for the people who did not have neuropathy.

A BMI of 18.5 to 24.9 is considered healthy; 25.0 to 29.9 is considered overweight, and 30.0 and higher is considered obese.

About 50% of the people with neuropathy had diabetes, compared to 22% of those without neuropathy.

The people with neuropathy were also more likely to have insomnia, at 86% compared to 54% for those without neuropathy. They were also more likely to have heart attacks, at 46% compared to 27%.

Based on these findings, the team says people with small fiber neuropathy should be screened for heart problems and their blood glucose should be monitored for signs of diabetes.

People with neuropathy were also more likely to take opioids for pain.

For 67 of the people with neuropathy, no cause could be determined, called idiopathic neuropathy. For 14 people, the neuropathy was caused by diabetes. Other causes included Sjögren syndrome and lupus.

A total of 36% of the people developed large fiber neuropathy during the study, an average of five years after they developed the small fiber version.

