Re: “City selects less expensive trash service,” news, June 16. I was reading your article the other day and thought I could express my opinion on it. I am still slightly upset seeing Waste Magnement leave the city. As a kid growing up in Santa Clarita, I always looked forward to the trash pickup day. Waste Management was always present in community events like the marathon and the River Rally. I looked forward to getting supplies, such as pencils, shirts, toy trash bins and candy from Waste Management. It is sad to see them go.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO