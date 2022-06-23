ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Experimental punk artist's latest band headlines Great Northern

By Dave Pehling
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0meyOk_0gJ9gySq00

SAN FRANCISCO -- A noted noise-punk pioneer and writer returns to the Bay Area with her latest music project when the Lydia Lunch Retrovirus headlines the Great Northern Thursday night.

Writer and punk provocateur Lydia Lunch occupies a similarly broad artistic space as Robinson. As the guitarist and singer of pioneering NYC noise/no wave band Teenage Jesus and the Jerks -- a group she started with James Chance, who would later form the Contortions and James White and the Blacks -- Lunch was at the epicenter of the city's underground experimental music scene in the late '70s.  She would also become the frequent subject of no-wave documentary and avant-garde filmmakers Vivienne Dick and Scott B and Beth B.

Lunch would go on to release a string of solo recordings, collaborating with the likes of Nick Cave and the Birthday Party, LA-based punk band the Weirdos, Swans guitarist Michael Gira and members of Sonic Youth, as well as establishing herself as a writer, poet and an important figure on New York's spoken word and performance art landscape.

While Lunch has focused more of her later career on spoken word and writing, She returned to music with a vengeance in the past decade when she started fronting her all-star aggregation Lydia Lunch Retrovirus. Featuring powerhouse drummer Bob Bert (Pussy Galore, Chrome Cranks Sonic Youth), bassist Tim Dahl of the NYC experimental noise and free jazz/noise guitarist Weasel Walter (The Flying Luttenbachers, Burmese, Cellular Chaos), the high-octane group has toured on both sides of the Atlantic to great acclaim and released several live recordings. The current line-up of the band has improv/experimental jazz drummer Kevin Shea (Storm and Stress, Coptic Light) performing in Bert's stead.

Lunch was also the subject of the recent documentary film Lydia Lunch: The War Is Never Over directed by Beth B that came out last year. An unflinching look at Lunch's full career of incendiary art -- and the childhood traumas that helped inspire her creations -- the film is essential viewing for anyone interested in the groundbreaking NYC scene of the late '70s. Lunch visited San Francisco last summer to appear at a Roxy Theater screening for the film as well as a spoken word engagement at the Make-Out Room with author and Oxbow frontman Eugene Robinson and Bay Area author Bob Calhoun, returning in the fall with the Retrovirus for an explosive headlining set at the Great American Music Hall with Oxbow and Victims Family.

For this performance at the Great Northern on Thursday night , Lunch and company will be joined by a pair of local bands. Eclectic singer Fois Gras has run the gamut from lo-fi gothic country to abrasive noise-rock to the pulsing electro/industrial sounds of her 2019 effort Holy Hell with Dandelion Gold main man, producer Johnny Goss. Queer post-punk band Lolly Gaggers opens the show with their brand of snarling deathrock.

Lydia Lunch Retrovirus with Fois Gras and Lolly Gaggers
Thursday, June 23, 9 p.m. $20
The Great Northern

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
hoodline.com

Bay Area Summertime Happenings: What to do around the Bay 6/24-6/26

There's so much to do around the Bay Area this summer! Here are our picks for some summertime fun this weekend. SF Pride takes pride of place this week, naturally, but there are selections for East Bay and South Bay play, too, plus options for music lovers and for those who'd rather escape the crowds for some stargazing away from the urban light pollution.
DANVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Miniature house mysteriously appears in Golden Gate Park

SAN FRANCISCO - A tiny little house that mysteriously appeared in Golden Gate Park has people scratching their heads as to how it got there. The miniature model of a blue-and-yellow Victorian sits on top of a tree stump, about 30-feet high near the southern entrance of the park at 19th Avenue and Lincoln Way.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bon Appétit

Oakland Is America’s New Queer Food Capital. Here’s Where to Eat

Queer chefs have been flocking to the Bay Area since the mid-20th century, searching for a place that could buoy their culinary aspirations and allow free expression. Somewhere to be out, and cook damn good food. But while San Francisco used to be the center of the queer food universe, it’s the city across the bridge that’s ushering in the newest era of queer dining. In Oakland, an emerging crop of queer-owned, queer-run, and queer-frequented spaces serve up dishes (and vibes) that are sexy, political, unapologetic, and most important, delicious.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lydia Lunch
Person
Bob Calhoun
Person
Jesus
Person
Weasel Walter
Person
Nick Cave
Person
Eugene Robinson
CBS San Francisco

Tourists bring economic boost to San Francisco for Pride Weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Business leaders said Thursday the return of Pride weekend celebrations in San Francisco has already attracted tourists from around the world, providing a needed economic boost."We're much improved over just a few months ago. San Francisco was slow to recover and we're still not back to where we were in 2019 but it's getting better," said Joe D'Alessandro, president and CEO of San Francisco Travel.D'Alessandro says two parades in one week (the Warriors celebrated their 2022 NBA Finals win on Monday) helps to keep the spotlight on San Francisco. He also said that 96 percent of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Silicon Valley

Stunning remodel creates environment of well-being

Completely reimagined and rebuilt while retaining the integrity of its charming facade and architectural detailing, this home in El Cerrito’s coveted St. Jerome neighborhood is a feast for the eyes. Acute attention to every detail creates a design aesthetic that is “an eclectic fusion” of the highest quality materials,...
EL CERRITO, CA
hoodline.com

City revokes permits for Castro 'Pink Saturday' Pride event

Plans for the return of a Pink Saturday event in the Castro have been canceled just four days before Pride Weekend. On Tuesday, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) revoked the permits for 'A Touch of Pink', a Pink Saturday event that was set to take place in the heart of the Castro.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Punk Band#Punk Music#Art#The Band#Experimental Music#Great Northern#Nyc#The Birthday Party#Weirdos
SFist

The 11 Best SF Cannabis Delivery Dispensaries of 2022

When I grew up in San Francisco, we were a city of alternative artists, hippies, and stoners. While that hasn't entirely changed, SF is now also a city of technology and on-demand everything. The past few years has certainly increased the adoption rates for real-time delivery to your door. In fairness, there was actually a thriving cannabis delivery industry here in the Bay Area long before you could place an order through a website, but we can't say for sure if the contact in your flip phone listed as "Pot Dave" was paying his taxes and fully licensed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

SFPD pumps up presence to protect Pride events

SAN FRANCISCO - Tens of thousands of people are expected to pack San Francisco this weekend to celebrate Pride and attend the Pride parade, and the SFPD is taking extra steps to ensure that those events are safe.The police department said given recent incidents targeting the LGBTQ community locally and across the country, there will be heavy police presence. While they said there are no credible threats targeting this weekend's Pride events, they will be deploying more uniformed and plain clothes officers to keep the celebration safe."I counted 10 policemen out here on the corner this morning," said Jim...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland's Uhuru Furniture store furnishing pride in Grand Lake community

OAKLAND -- Uhuru Furniture and Collectables' mission has been serving the Grand Lake community in Oakland for 33 years. The resale furniture store aims to put power in the hands of the community, furnishing change for certain communities. "I can't tell you what this place has meant to me! Not only the mission, but the pieces you get here. I'm a staging designer," said Jacqueline Brown. Brown has been a regular at Uhuru for 30 years, about as along as the shop as been open. She's been staging homes for sale says it's been her go-to...
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
CBS San Francisco

Small Pleasanton shop thrives despite pandemic, moves into historic downtown space

PLEASANTON – Many small businesses across the Bay Area struggled during COVID, some forced to close permanently. But one in Pleasanton was able to transform by taking something old and making it new."Have you guys been in before?" asks Wendy Schulte as a group of women come into her store, Good Common Sense Naturals.Walking into her shop in downtown Pleasanton is like entering an enchanted garden, where flowers cascade from the ceilings and a sweet aroma hangs the air."An essential oil blend that we put in literally everything," she said.  Schulte started her organic skin care business on Etsy in...
PLEASANTON, CA
Robb Report

Rare Ferrari and Shelby Models Face Off for Best in Show at the 66th Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance

Click here to read the full article. The San Francisco Bay Area’s Hillsborough Concours d’Elegance, an annual gathering of incredible cars spanning every era of automotive excellence, returns for its 66th edition on June 26. Fittingly, what’s touted as the world’s longest-running concours (despite taking a year off in 2020 due to the pandemic) is celebrating storied Route 66 this year, while additionally highlighting the 60th anniversary of Shelby American and the 75th anniversary of Ferrari. A special seminar presented by the Candy Store, an exclusive car club, will also take a closer look at four hand-picked race cars with ties...
HILLSBOROUGH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Bay Area women recount abortion ordeals, fear worst in wake of Roe v. Wade reversal

SAN FRANCISCO – Friday's Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade is being called a major legal setback for women's reproductive rights. Three women impacted by abortion told KPIX 5 they are now terrified for other women who may need them."It's as if America has rolled back the clock this morning to an unsafe, terrifying age. This cannot stand," said Meg Jordan, a registered nurse and a professor. Jordan had a legal abortion post-Roe when she was 26-years-old, but she has also seen the bad old days of back alley abortions under the veil of secrecy. "I can't imagine the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
61K+
Followers
23K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy