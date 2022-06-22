ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

No Cardinals set to attend 'Tight End University'

By Jess Root
 2 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce teamed up with San Francisco 49ers tight end and former Carolina Panthers and Seattle Seahawks tight end Greg Olsen to bring back “Tight End University” for the second year in a row.

It is a type of gathering for players of the positions around the league to be together and learn their craft.

Many tight ends around the league are confirmed attendees.

No Arizona Cardinals tight ends are expected to be there — no Zach Ertz, no Maxx Williams, no Trey McBride.

Ertz participated in the first one last offseason. However, things are different. He is in Arizona. His wife is pregnant.

Williams is rehabbing a torn ACL. McBride is a rookie.

Perhaps we will see Arizona’s tight ends participating next year.

