Mooresville, NC

Mooresville police arrest ‘serial rapist’ who may have victims in other states, authorities say

By Joey Gill
Fox 46 Charlotte
 5 days ago

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators have arrested an accused “serial rapist” for forcible sex crimes after at least two incidents that occurred in Mooresville this week, police said.

Michael Shinn (Source: Mooresville Police Department)

According to Mooresville Police, 29-year-old Michael Brandon Shinn of Sherrills Ford, N.C. was charged with two counts of second-degree forcible rape, and one count of second-degree forcible sex offense. He was placed in the Iredell County Detention Center under a $600,000 bond.

Investigators met with a victim at a parking lot on River Highway on Sunday, June 19. The victim told police that she met Shinn online and agreed to meet him in Mooresville on June 16. After meeting Shinn, she got into his vehicle and was taken to the parking lot where Shinn forcibly raped her. After the assault, Shinn left her in the parking lot without her car or her phone. She described Shinn as a middle-aged white male who drove a silver or gray Dodge Charger with a black stripe.

Two days later, on June 21, a second victim who was hospitalized in Huntersville met with police and stated she was sexually assaulted by a man with a similar description to Shinn. The victim also met the man online and agreed to meet in Mooresville. She said she was driven to the same remote parking lot and raped by the suspect who left her there.

‘A monster’: NC ‘serial killer’ connected to missing Charlotte woman sentenced to life for murder of SC woman

Investigators soon learned that Shinn was targeting women online and was possibly involved in similar incidents across the country, with cases as far away as California potentially involving Shinn.

Investigators are continuing to search for more victims that may have been sexually assaulted by Shinn. If you or someone you know may have been a victim or had contact with Shinn, you’re asked to contact the Mooresville Police Department at (704) 664-3311.

Lorraine
4d ago

SMDH While this scenario could happen many different ways, it's not too smart to meet someone online and get into a car with them. They're lucky he didn't kill them. He needs to never get out of prison.

