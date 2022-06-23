UNFILTERED – A Conversation About Pride Night at the Zoo

Meta's Horizon Worlds is celebrating Pride month with the Dream House space for the LGBTQ+ community in the metaverse. Leiomy Maldonado, a ballroom pioneer, judge of HBO Max’s Legendary, and an LGBTQ+ community leader, joined Cheddar News in the virtual space to talk about inclusive culture in the metaverse and the mainstreaming of ballroom culture. “I feel like it's been a long time coming and being a part of that movement of bringing ballroom to mainstream has been you know a huge part of my journey," she said.
