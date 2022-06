Today is going to be on the warm side and tomorrow and Sunday will be just plain hot. A high pressure ridge is building in that will bring an offshore wind that helps to heat things up. Today our area will heat up but then a northwesterly wind will help to moderate the temperatures. This morning we see some stratus pushing into the coast in a few areas and there is some patchy fog around, but this will all burn back leaving a mostly sunny day, winds this afternoon becoming westerly 10-15 gusting to 30, the high does make it to 74. Tonight, the winds die down under clear skies, lows near 57.

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR ・ 15 HOURS AGO