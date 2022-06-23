ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

$600 assistance payments headed for 236,000 Oregon households this week

By Garrett Watts
KDRV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALEM, Ore. - The Oregon Department of Revenue will begin distributing One-Time Assistance Payments of $600 to more than 236,000 qualifying households later this week. Payments will be...

www.kdrv.com

Comments / 30

Sherry Hurt
1d ago

they never think of the seniors or the disable.we live on very little.Rent going up also food gas everything.

Reply(1)
15
cheryl martin
1d ago

What about senior or disabled assistance not dependent upon income. I worked hard all of my life to acquire what i have but as prices continue to increase i do not want to have to scrimp on food or energy. i do know i am blessed but bless me with more money to maintain my life style.

Reply(1)
3
