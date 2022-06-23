ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MnDOT video captures crash involving ambulance near Hastings

By WCCO Staff
HASTINGS, Minn. -- No one was seriously hurt Wednesday evening in a crash involving an ambulance and pickup truck in the east metro.

MnDOT cameras captured the collision at the intersection Highway 61 and Highway 10, just north of Hastings near the Mississippi River.

The footage shows a pickup truck turning onto southbound Highway 61 before a northbound ambulance rolls into the intersection. The pickup slams into the side of the ambulance before stopping in the center of the intersection.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the ambulance was transporting a patient at the time, and had its lights and sirens on. The crash is under investigation.

