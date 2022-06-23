ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Chasten Buttigieg Slams Lauren Boebert After She Sends 'Gratitude' To 'All' Dads

By Josephine Harvey
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NvkTj_0gJ9fUDN00

Chasten Buttigieg , husband of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg , blasted Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) for her appreciative Father’s Day tweet this week, noting that she once criticized his husband for taking paternity leave to be with his sick newborn .

“Our two-month-old son was on a ventilator at the children’s hospital when you attacked my husband for being with his family,” Chasten Buttigieg tweeted Wednesday. “I watched him take calls and Zooms from our hospital room all day, managing crisis after crisis while our son’s heart monitor beeped in the background.”

In November, Boebert hurled a homophobic attack at the transportation secretary for taking time off to be with his newborn twins, saying he was unavailable to deal with the supply-chain crisis because he was “still at home trying to figure out how to chest feed.”

She also boasted on another occasion that she had given birth in her truck and that “ain’t nobody got time” for parental leave.

But this Father’s Day, Boebert tweeted that “the role of the father is absolutely fundamental to the family and to society as a whole.”

“I want to send out a shoutout of gratitude to all of the dads across America!” she wrote.

Boebert was among a chorus of right-wing criticism against Buttigieg for taking paid time off to care for his babies. Conservatives claimed he was shirking his Cabinet duties, even though Buttigieg said at the time he was still “available 24/7 on issues that can’t wait, issues that can’t be delegated and major decisions,” such as the supply-chain issue.

The Buttigiegs welcomed twins Joseph August (Gus) and Penelope Rose in the summer. Chasten Buttigieg revealed in early November that “After 3 weeks in and out of hospitals, 125 miles in an ambulance, and a terrifying week on a ventilator, Gus is home, smiling, and doing great!”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 155

Viva Satire!
2d ago

Rep Lauren Boebert responded that her Father gave her the first gun she ever owned at age 3, as a sign of his deep love for her!

Reply(81)
38
jsd11
1d ago

Only the useless HuffPost could take someone wishing a happy Father’s Day to all fathers and turn it into a left wing political smear. Can’t find any news worthy stories? Then again not many good ones for their butt buddy in the White House.

Reply(3)
33
Dyna Williams
1d ago

Does she have important bills to passed for her own district instead of worrying other’s peoples problem ?

Reply(2)
16
Related
Salon

Lauren Boebert tells church crowd that she prays for Biden's demise: "May his days be few"

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., suggested that she prays for President Biden's death during a Colorado church event this past weekend. The Republican lawmaker's remarks came during a Sunday family gathering at the Charis Christian Center in Colorado Springs, where she attacked the Democratic effort to regulate guns in the aftermath of two shootings in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas.
BUFFALO, NY
ETOnline.com

First Lady Jill Biden Shares Lessons From Her Divorce and How She Fights With Joe Biden

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is getting candid about her marriage to Joe Biden, what she's learned from her divorce, and more. In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Dr. Biden, who covers the magazine's June/July Freedom Issue -- the publication's first cover featuring a first lady in its 155-year history -- shared how her past has informed her future and the funny way she fights with the President.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Rolling Stone

Fox News Guest Calls ‘Bullshit’ on Network for Trying to Cover Up Truth About Jan. 6

Click here to read the full article. A Fox News guest on Sunday called out the network for its “bullshit” coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearing last Thursday night. Anchor Mike Emanuel moderated a discussion between Mike Crute, a progressive radio host and former gubernatorial candidate in Wisconsin, and Jeff Crouere, a conservative radio host from Louisiana and 2016 Republican National Convention delegate. The pair began by reacting to news that the Senate has reached a tentative agreement for legislation addressing gun reform, which Crute said was “a step in the right direction,” but moved on to a discussion about...
POLITICS
The Independent

Joe Biden’s daughter tells press to back off as president takes beach stroll

Joe Biden’s daughter told the press to back off as her father took a presidential beach stroll in Delaware.Ashley Biden and Mr Biden’s grandaughter Natalie intervened as the commander-in-chief began chatting to reporters as he walked with his family in Rehoboth Beach.“Nope, like no more - No more questions,” the first daughter said behind her father as she raised her hands during the Monday walk.But Mr Biden could not help talking politics as he was asked about the forthcoming G7 meeting in Germany’s Bavarian Alps.“Yes, one of the things that you may recall that I initiated was the international...
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Transportation
MSNBC

Lawrence: Clarence Thomas's wife, Ginni, needs a 'great f---ing criminal' lawyer

MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell says “we are living through what feels like the end of the Supreme Court as we know it” while detailing the new Washington Post report that Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was in contact with Trump-linked attorney John Eastman who was behind the plot to get Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election on January 6.June 16, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketRealist

Who Is Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Married To?

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany got her start in politics working as an intern for former Rep. Adam Putnam. Since then, she has held a position in the White House Office of Media Affairs and served as a political analyst at CNN. Today, McEnany co-hosts Fox News’ Outnumbered and can be seen on other Fox News Media platforms. Obviously, McEnany is a busy woman, so what does her husband do?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Mike Pence inundated with criticism for calling Joe Biden the most dishonest president ‘in his lifetime’

Former vice president Mike Pence, who was victimised by Donald Trump for refusing to illegally throw the 2020 election result out of Congress on 6 January 2021, has slammed Joe Biden as the most falsehood-prone president of his lifetime.Mr Pence gave his opinion in an interview with Fox Business Network host Larry Kudlow, who also served as director of the National Economic Council under Donald Trump from 2018 to 2021.The interview was primarily focused on the state of the economy, which Mr Pence addressed in the latest of a round of major speeches he has been giving across the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Republican Scolds Fox News for Daring to Ask About Her QAnon Posts

Click here to read the full article. Texas Republican Mayra Flores defeated Democrat Dan Sanchez in a special election earlier this month to secure a spot in Congress. The result is significant because the state’s 34th District had been blue, with Democrat Filemon Vela retiring this year to force the special election to carry out the remainder of his term. Flores’ victory in South Texas is another sign the party is losing ground with the state’s Hispanic population. It’s also significant because Flores has promoted the QAnon conspiracy theory, which holds that the United States is run by a cabal of...
TEXAS STATE
CNN

How Jared Kushner kept Donald Trump happy

Donald Trump's White House walked on eggshells, with everyone trying to find ways to keep the ever-irascible President happy and, by so doing, maintain their power within the administration.
POTUS
HuffPost

HuffPost

85K+
Followers
4K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy