‘Titanic’: Remastered Version Set For Theatrical Release In Time For Valentine’s Day 2023

By Nancy Tartaglione
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: To celebrate the 25th anniversary of James Cameron ’s Titanic , the multiple Oscar winner and box office phenomenon has been set for a fresh theatrical release just in time for Valentine’s Day next year. A remastered version will be available in cinemas in 3D 4K HDR and high-frame rate, with Disney releasing internationally beginning February 10, 2023, Deadline has confirmed. Paramount has domestic rights and is expected to also set its date in the coming days.

Cameron’s longtime producing partner and COO of Lightstorm Entertainment Jon Landau , fresh off a 36-hour plane journey from New Zealand, teased news of the Titanic rerelease at Disney’s CineEurope presentation in Barcelona on Wednesday. There he showed off a 3D look at the remastered version.

The epic that made mega-stars out of Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio originally sailed into domestic movie theaters in December 1997, and rolled out over several months internationally. It went on to win 11 Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Editing, Best Original Song and more.

A 3D version came out in 2012. In total, Titanic is the No. 3 movie ever at the global box office with $2.2 billion. Of that, $659.4 million is from North America and $1.542B from overseas. Cameron’s Avatar is the top movie of all time worldwide.

The Titanic news follows Disney’s announcement at CinemaCon in April that Cameron’s original Avatar would get a remastered rerelease on September 23, ahead of the debut of the first sequel, Avatar: The Way Of Water . That film begins offshore rollout on December 14 and hits North America on December 16.

