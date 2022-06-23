Bethlehem Man Pleads Guilty In Deadly Allentown Hit-Run Crash

Isaac Resto Photo Credit: Allentown Police Department

A Bethlehem man has pleaded guilty in a crash that killed a 46-year-old man in Allentown nearly two years ago, WFMZ reports.

Issac Resto was convicted Tuesday, June 21 of vehicular homicide, accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, and accidents involving death or personal injury while leaving the scene, the outlet says.

Eliezer Montano-Lopez, of Allentown, was crossing the street at Hanover Avenue and East Linden Street when a speeding Nissan Sentra driven by Resto struck him and fled the scene around 7:20 p.m on Oct. 8, 2020, authorities previously said.

Montano-Lopez died from multiple blunt force trauma and his death was ruled accidental by the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.

Resto is expected to be sentenced in August, according to the outlet.

