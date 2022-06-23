ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Saving Wake County's farmland from explosive growth

WRAL
 2 days ago

This video is not supported on your platform.

www.wral.com

WRAL News

New plans announced for luxury apartment complex at historic Seaboard Station

Raleigh, N.C. — The historic Seaboard Station in downtown Raleigh will be home to a 7-story, high-rise residential building with some local businesses inside. New plans were announced by the developer, Hoffman & Associates, on Thursday, that show a bustling area for young adults to live, eat and shop. The first apartment building will be called "The Signal," and developers said it was inspired by the project's "unique historic location."
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Do you live in NC’s wealthiest county?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A study by SmartAsset found three counties in the Triangle are the wealthiest in the state. The investment advising company came up with its list by comparing every county in the country across three metrics: investment income, property value, and per capita income. Orange County...
beckersasc.com

$11.5M North Carolina medical office building sold

JLL Capital Markets closed the $11.5 million sale of a 79,202-square-foot, two-story medical and office building in Durham, N.C., JLL reported June 16. The property's anchor tenants are Duke HomeCare & Hospice, part of Durham-based Duke Health, and the Almac Group, a lab and pharmaceutical management company. JLL facilitated the...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

New global company headquarters opens in Durham, brings new jobs

DURHAM, NC (WNCN) – Durham County leaders took a tour of a new global company headquarters in Durham that will bring in 250 new jobs and an estimated $3.07 billion in economic impact for the state. Smart Wires has a new state-of-the-art research development facility in the Research Triangle...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Triangle-area abortion rights group drops banners across I-440 and I-40

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Triangle Abortion Access Coalition (TAAC) displayed two banners on two highway overpasses on Friday to combat disinformation about abortion access in North Carolina following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. One banner is on a pedestrian bridge over I-440 in...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

After 2 years, ramp meters on I-540 will be reactivated

Ramp signals at four exits on Interstate 540 will be reactivated Tuesday. The signals, called ramp meters, were turned off for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic due to decreased traffic volume. The change takes place June 28 at four interchanges in north Raleigh, according to the North Carolina Department...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Historic Wilson building damaged during nearby demolition

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Historic Wilson building damaged during nearby demolition. A Wilson man says his historic downtown building was damaged when the city knocked down the structure next...
WILSON, NC
Axios Raleigh

What's being built in downtown Raleigh

Construction in downtown Raleigh has accelerated this year, and looks poised to continue for the foreseeable future, as developers from across the country target North Carolina's capital city.Why it matters: The projects will reshape Raleigh's skyline and expand the once staid downtown in all directions, adding thousands of apartments, more office space and hotel rooms. Here are just a few of the prominent projects transforming downtown: Data: Axios research; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios400HWhat's happening: Located at 400 Hillsborough St., progress on 400H is already well underway, setting it up to be the next tower to join Raleigh's growing skyline.The 20-story building...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Cary pizzeria says rent hike forced it to permanently close

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Around the Triangle, people are seeing their rents go up by several hundred dollars at renewal. The increased cost to function in the area isn’t reserved for just residents, business are having to learn how to survive with increased operating costs along with increased rents.
CARY, NC
cbs17

Ewwww! Nearly 4,000 gallons of sewage spills in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly 4,000 gallons of sewage spilled into a waterway that flows into Camp Branch, officials say. Town of Cary officials said Thursday that the spill went on for roughly 90 minutes Wednesday near 8921 Holly Springs Road. It was caused by a piece of concrete...
CARY, NC

