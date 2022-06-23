ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

WA, OR leaders skeptical about pausing gas taxes

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday urged Congress to suspend federal gasoline and diesel taxes for three months and urged states to do the same at the local level.

But both the Democratic governors of Washington and Oregon indicated they were unlikely to pursue a similar policy - even if the federal gas tax is eventually temporarily halted.

At 49 cents a gallon, Washington’s tax is behind only California’s and Pennsylvania’s rate and almost triple the federal government’s 18 cents. Oregon’s gas tax is 38 cents a gallon.

The Seattle Times reports Washington Gov. Jay Inslee would need to call a special legislative session so members of the House and Senate could propose and pass a bill pausing the tax. Inslee signaled Wednesday he wasn’t interested in doing so.

“As for the idea of temporarily suspending the state gas tax, the oil companies would be the ones to benefit from yet another opportunity to pocket more profit at the expense of our ability to put people to work fixing our roads and bridges,” said Jamie Smith, spokesperson for Inslee.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown also said she was skeptical of a gas tax halt. Her office said in a statement that “with gas prices having jumped by several dollars per gallon over the last several months, it’s unlikely that Oregonians would see significant savings at the pump under this latest proposal.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
Person
Kate Brown
Person
Joe Biden
The Associated Press

Lawsuit challenges Missouri voting aid restrictions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Civil rights activists sued Missouri on Wednesday over a decades-old law that prohibits volunteers from offering ballot-booth help to multiple voters who have physical disabilities or are unable to read or write. The federal lawsuit contends Missouri’s limits on voter assistance violate federal voting...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Democratic#The Seattle Times#House#Oregonians
The Associated Press

Nevada Supreme Court ruling shakes up groundwater rights

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada Supreme Court ruling on Thursday has set new precedent for how the state can manage groundwater in areas with severe drought. In a 4-3 ruling issued Thursday to settle a water dispute in Diamond Valley, a rural Eureka County farm area, the court said groundwater management plans established in areas that are losing groundwater supply quickly can deviate from the longstanding senior water rights doctrine.
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
The Associated Press

Sheriff: 2 divers drown in Florida cave diving expedition

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Two men drowned while on a diving expedition in a mazelike Florida cave system that extends deep below the surface, authorities said Thursday. The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said three teenagers saw the two divers go into the Buford Springs Cave on Wednesday, but one surfaced and was floating unresponsively. Rescue divers found the second man 137 feet (41 meters) down into the cave.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

957K+
Followers
463K+
Post
435M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy