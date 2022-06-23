ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

PBRC patients cool off with water therapy

 2 days ago
ODESSA, Texas — The staff at the Permian Basin Rehab Center are helping their patients stay cool. Patients are celebrating Water Week this June by donning swim gear and splashing around. The staff says...

Midland senior resident finds black mold in apartment

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - An elderly midland resident is worried about her health after she discovered black mold in her apartment. Midland resident Carol Walker says she has black mold growing in her coat closet and her apartment complex has stopped responding to calls for repair. Walker noticed a bad...
MIDLAND, TX
Haunted Places In Midland/Odessa

I know it's not Halloween but everyone likes a good ghost story every now and then. Here is a list of said to be haunted places in Midland and Odessa. Everyone loves a good haunted house. 1. Copper Rose Building- Odessa. 2. Santa Fe Apartment-Midland. According to Haunted Places:. Apartment...
MIDLAND, TX
Midland-Odessa Did You Know Drinking Pickle Juice Can Help With These 5 Things?

I am a lover of pickles. I have a jar of what they call hamburger sliced pickles and a jar of baby pickles currently in my fridge and back-ups of each in the pantry as well. We are a pickle-loving family. Pickles with burgers, with sandwiches, 100% pickles go with popcorn. You name it, we are liable to throw a pickle on it! So one of my family members knows this and asked me a while back to save them the pickle juice.
Rankin ISD installs 'Slide to Success'

RANKIN, Texas — Rankin ISD announced on its Facebook page that its new elementary school will have a special feature. The "Slide to Success" has been installed in the Gossett Elementary building. It will be used as a reward incentive for the students. District leaders tried out the slide...
RANKIN, TX
Betenbough Homes gives woman new house

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -It was a lucky day for one west Texan who won this month’s Betenbough home giveaway. The scene earlier this morning was filled with emotions as the lucky winner Jessica Sosa was awarded her brand new home in Greenwood . Over the last month, the Betenbough...
GREENWOOD, TX
First 5 Kinder Camp registration now open

ODESSA, Texas — First 5 Permian Basin has opened online registration for Kinder Camp 2022. The camp is available for children in Ector and Midland Counties entering kindergarten in Fall 2022. The camp will be parent-led to help provide children with kindergarten readiness. Parents will be emailed online materials...
MIDLAND, TX
Be Careful On The Roads In West Texas July 4th Weekend!!!

Summer is here! Triple-digit temperatures (or close to them), pools are open, and everyone's ready to enjoy the sunshine. And our first OFFICIAL summer holiday is coming right up! Just a few days away from grilling, fireworks, and having fun with the family. We are ready to cut loose and have a party! Some even took today (Friday 7/1) off work so they could have a four-day weekend. Remember to keep the bigger, more dangerous fireworks out of the hands of the little ones! When I was a kid, all we were allowed to play with were the little firecrackers, the 'snaps', and 'snakes'... Nothing bigger.
MIDLAND, TX
History of abortion access in the Permian Basin

MIDLAND, Texas — The Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade Friday has left many people in the Permian Basin to wonder about the history of abortion access close to home. The last Planned Parenthood in our area, located in Midland, shut down in 2013. They had...
MIDLAND, TX
Odessa restaurant bounces back after water issues

ODESSA, Texas — Curbside bistro in Odessa was busy serving up some good eats this weekend, but that wasn't the case on Tuesday when the city had to shut off the water. "Everything from cleaning supplies, sanitation to prepping, to ice to the water you drink in your teas and sodas it's crucial so that really did put to a stop to us," said Alejandro Barrientos, Chef and Owner of Curbside Bistro.
ODESSA, TX
Man on ICE hold after breaking down wife’s door

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after police said he got drunk and attacked his wife. Juan Rodriguez, 50, has been charged with assault and public intoxication.  According to an affidavit, on June 22, Rodriguez’s wife told police he had been out drinking and that he’d come home “violently”. She […]
ODESSA, TX
The Intersection Quickly Becoming The Most Dangerous In Midland

From the day we moved into our house off Big Spring Street and Mockingbird, having to take the Big Spring Street exit off Loop 250 coming home from work has been a 'thing'. And from almost day #1, it's been an adventure, to say the least. No one slows down when they pass the 'A' Street exit, knowing they're about to come upon the treacherous off-ramp that causes accidents--most likely due to the sheer volume of cars and trucks that constantly use it. Folks who live here should know that so many don't pay any attention till they are right there, and they end up in the person in front of them's trunk.
MIDLAND, TX
City of Big Spring issues PSA on fireworks

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) -The City of Big Spring wants to remind residents that all fireworks in the City of Big Spring are illegal. The best way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a professional, public show like Pops in the Park. Fireworks are considered explosive devices and are extremely dangerous. Every year, adults and children are injured or burned as a result of accidents with fireworks.
BIG SPRING, TX
Authentic Mexican Food In Midland-Odessa? Try These Delicious Restaurants!

So I've got my favorite Mexican food restaurants. My go-to restaurants to grab my favorite #3 combo meal and be on my way. But I love when someone recommends a new place to eat, specifically a little 'hole in the wall' restaurant that may not be aesthetically pleasing on the outside but guaranteed you will enjoy some of the best and most authentic Mexican food you have ever eaten! These hole-in-the-wall spots in Midland-Odessa are some of my new favorites.
MIDLAND, TX
Mom accused of leaving 4 kids in motel room during shopping trip

Midland, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A mother was arrested last week after police said she left her four children alone in a motel room while she went to Walmart. 34-year-old Korin Heinzman has been charged with child abandonment.  According to an affidavit, on June 20, officers with the Midland Police Department were called to the Motel Super […]
MIDLAND, TX
3 Popular Restaurants We Absolutely Need In Midland-Odessa

Let me start by saying my track record is not too shabby, I do feel I was instrumental in bringing Chuy's to the 432. I manifested it. lol I've been saying for years I wish Chuy's would come to either Midland or Odessa and here we are with lines to get in wrapped around the building. So let me try it again, I'm throwing it out in the universe.
MIDLAND, TX
