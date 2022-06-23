NDDEQ draft general permit open for public comment

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality opened the doors for the community to make public comments on its permit Wednesday.

The permit proposes contaminated soil be treated in our region. Instead of digging up the contaminated soil and hauling it to a landfill, this permit will allow for testing and treatment to be done on the land. They want the land to go back to the way it was before it was filled with toxins.

“A lot of times people just have to dig up the soils and so now you’ve been left with a hole,” said Diana Trussell, the solid waste program manager at the NDDEQ. “If it’s on a farmer’s land there’s other areas you either have to backfill or you’re going to have to recreate. By land treating it we can actually return it back, and that land becomes useful again.”

The draft general permit will be available for public review and comment until July 29. There will be a public hearing on July 14 at the Department’s Bismarck office.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.