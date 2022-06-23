ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

How to maintain your vehicle during summer

By Jessica Knox
brproud.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — With an increase in hot temperatures come concerns about cars overheating. AAA is warning people how hot temperatures can impact your drive. We are no stranger to heat in Louisiana and according to AAA, extreme heat makes your car work harder. “Heat is...

www.brproud.com

bizmagsb.com

New road fee hits hybrid and electric car owners in Louisiana

Hybrid and electric vehicle owners in Louisiana will soon have to pay an annual road fee to cover the state’s shrinking fuel tax revenue as automotive manufacturers continue phasing out the internal combustion engine. The new fees are $60 for each hybrid and $110 for each electric vehicle registered...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Planned power outage coming to one city in Louisiana

MORGAN CITY, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s hot outside and for some in Louisiana, it may even hotter next month. The Morgan City Fire Department is giving everyone a heads up that a planned power outage is coming at the end of June. The temporary loss of power is...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on LA 308 After Colliding with a Utility Pole

Louisiana Woman Killed in Crash on LA 308 After Colliding with a Utility Pole. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that on June 22, 2022, shortly before 7:00 a.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a single-vehicle injury crash on Louisiana Highway 308 near Amoco Road in Lockport, Louisiana. Kristen Taylor, 29, of Walker, Louisiana died in the crash. Taylor was driving a 2010 Kia Optima north on LA Hwy 308. Taylor went off the road to the right during a left curve for unknown reasons and collided with a utility pole.
LOCKPORT, LA
brproud.com

Friday Morning: Dangerous heat today with relief coming soon

Friday: Today, record heat will be possible yet again. Yesterday, we lucked out with a high of 98 degrees in Baton Rouge, but it still felt like 112 in some areas. Today, highs could reach up to 102 degrees which would break the previous record of 100 degrees. Heat index values have the potential to climb as high as 116 degrees in some areas. Because of this, a portion of our area, including Baton Rouge, has been included in an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING. Those not under this warning are under a HEAT ADVISORY. It’s unusual to see heat this strong this time of year so take the proper precautions to avoid heat illness. Isolated showers and storms are possible in the afternoon to evening hours. The better chances will be closer to the coast. Tonight, it will be warm in the mid-upper 70s.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

How drought is affecting watermelon season in Louisiana

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - It’s officially summer, and that means watermelons, but what has the drought done to local watermelon crops?. Acres and acres of watermelon, that’s what you’ll see in the Sugartown area, which is known for growing these summertime fruits. A process that starts early as April first for the Lewis Produce farm.
SUGARTOWN, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Dies in Crash on US 61 After Colliding with Dump Truck

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Dies in Crash on US 61 After Colliding with Dump Truck. Baton Rouge – Louisiana State Police reported on June 23, 2022, that on June 22, 2022, shortly after 9:00 p.m., Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on US 61 north of Thomas Road in East Baton Rouge Parish. Lamontache Williams, 45, of Zachary, Louisiana, was killed in the crash. The initial investigation revealed that Williams was driving a 2017 GMC Terrain northbound near Thomas Road on US 61. Simultaneously, a 2006 Mack dump truck was driving north on US 61, ahead of the GMC. Williams collided with the dump truck’s rear end for unknown reasons. The impact sent the Terrain eastward on US 61 before coming to rest.
ZACHARY, LA
fox8live.com

Carbon monoxide detectors now required in Louisiana homes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A law has now been changed in Louisiana after a series of FOX 8 stories highlighted problems with generators and carbon monoxide after Hurricane Ida. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed the law Tuesday, June 21, requiring carbon monoxide detectors in all one or two family homes sold or leased. It also requires any home that has a generator installed to be outfitted with a carbon monoxide detector.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Louisiana trooper arrested in Atlanta on DWI, placed on administrative leave

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana state trooper has been placed on leave after being arrested on a DWI charge in Atlanta. Louisiana State Police said in a news release that 34-year-old Aubin Young of Lake Charles, who was assigned to patrol in Troop D, was arrested by Atlanta police after 2 a.m. Thursday after an officer saw him driving in the wrong direction.
ATLANTA, LA
brproud.com

Tips from Entergy on how to lower summer energy bills

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The summer feels like temperatures are in the triple digits, it’s no secret people are running to their thermostats — but that comes with a cost. “Taking those types of steps to stay cool can increase your electricity usage and therefore increase...
BATON ROUGE, LA
magnoliareporter.com

Many factors causing fish kills in Louisiana ponds

The central and southern regions of Louisiana are reporting a rash of fish kills caused, in part, by the combination of soaring temperatures and storms, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reports. The combination of conditions are causing hypoxia, or the depletion of oxygen in the water, which LDWF...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

3 Louisiana Men Arrested for Alleged Burglary and Theft in Moss Bluff

3 Louisiana Men Arrested for Alleged Burglary and Theft in Moss Bluff. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On June 23, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on June 17, 2022, CPSO detectives received a report about unknown suspects burglarizing two different businesses on Highway 171 in Moss Bluff at approximately 2:00 a.m. Detectives learned from the victims that the suspects removed several catalytic converters from vehicles parked at the business. The suspects also stole rims and tires, two air compressors, and a variety of tools.
MOSS BLUFF, LA
brproud.com

Sheriff: St. Francisville man fired shots at deputies, LSP investigating

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office says State Police are investigating after a man and deputies exchanged gunfire on Friday. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to an Indian Mound Road residence multiple times on Friday regarding a man causing a disturbance. The man was identified by WFPSO as 24-year-old Deandrick Brown of St. Francisville.
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, LA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Southern Food Spot In Louisiana

Louisiana is home to an almost endless list of delicious southern restaurants, which given its cultural and culinary history is no surprise. Being in the heart of the South, you're never too far from your favorite southern-inspired favorites that taste just like how your granny used to make it. Eat...
LOUISIANA STATE

Community Policy