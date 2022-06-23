How to maintain your vehicle during summer

Unrestrained Louisiana Man Dies in Crash on US 61 After Colliding with Dump Truck. Baton Rouge – Louisiana State Police reported on June 23, 2022, that on June 22, 2022, shortly after 9:00 p.m., Troopers with LSP Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle crash on US 61 north of Thomas Road in East Baton Rouge Parish. Lamontache Williams, 45, of Zachary, Louisiana, was killed in the crash. The initial investigation revealed that Williams was driving a 2017 GMC Terrain northbound near Thomas Road on US 61. Simultaneously, a 2006 Mack dump truck was driving north on US 61, ahead of the GMC. Williams collided with the dump truck’s rear end for unknown reasons. The impact sent the Terrain eastward on US 61 before coming to rest.
