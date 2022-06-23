How to maintain your vehicle during summer

Friday: Today, record heat will be possible yet again. Yesterday, we lucked out with a high of 98 degrees in Baton Rouge, but it still felt like 112 in some areas. Today, highs could reach up to 102 degrees which would break the previous record of 100 degrees. Heat index values have the potential to climb as high as 116 degrees in some areas. Because of this, a portion of our area, including Baton Rouge, has been included in an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING. Those not under this warning are under a HEAT ADVISORY. It’s unusual to see heat this strong this time of year so take the proper precautions to avoid heat illness. Isolated showers and storms are possible in the afternoon to evening hours. The better chances will be closer to the coast. Tonight, it will be warm in the mid-upper 70s.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO