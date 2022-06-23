That Music Festival to bring NC folk music to downtown Durham

Construction in downtown Raleigh has accelerated this year, and looks poised to continue for the foreseeable future, as developers from across the country target North Carolina's capital city.Why it matters: The projects will reshape Raleigh's skyline and expand the once staid downtown in all directions, adding thousands of apartments, more office space and hotel rooms. Here are just a few of the prominent projects transforming downtown: Data: Axios research; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios400HWhat's happening: Located at 400 Hillsborough St., progress on 400H is already well underway, setting it up to be the next tower to join Raleigh's growing skyline.The 20-story building...

