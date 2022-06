Click here to read the full article. A suspect in the shooting of rapper Lil Tjay has been apprehended by authorities. Tjay was reportedly the target of an attempted robbery that left the 21-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds. Another associate was also wounded. On Wednesday evening (June 22) and with the help of the New York City Police Department, the Bergen County, N.J. Prosecutor’s Office announced the arrest of 27-year-old Mohamed Konate in connection with the shooting. Konate, who is awaiting extradition to New Jersey, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of armed robbery, and various...

EDGEWATER, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO