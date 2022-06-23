ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Westchester announces plan for 1st LGBTQ+ friendly housing development

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Westchester County announced what will be its first LGBTQ+ friendly housing development.

The development will be located on Court Street in White Plains.

The location is currently a parking area across from the Westchester County office building, but it will soon bring senior affordable housing to the downtown area.

The development will also include a larger space for the LOFT LGBTQ+ Community Center where it will continue to offer support and fulfill the needs of senior residents.

"Creating an environment where people can be affirmed and feel like it’s home and The Loft can be right downstairs," says Judy Troilo, executive director of The Loft LGBTQ+ Community Center.

The project's tentative opening date is in 2024.

