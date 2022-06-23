ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Bronx residents say they weren't informed about MTA bus redesign that will remove stops

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

The Bronx local bus network redesign (will hyperlink here) launches this Sunday, and members of the community are concerned about the removal of 375 local bus stops.

In a press conference on Tuesday, chairman and CEO of the MTA Janno Lieber said removing stops will help reduce wait times and increase services speeds throughout the borough, but some residents don’t share that concern about the current bus system.

“I’m more concerned on where the bus stops are than the speed,” said one local resident.

One particular bus stop, on the corner of Holland and Allerton Aves, will no longer exist starting this Sunday. For Allerton residents, this looks to be a major inconvenience.

What makes it worse for these residents – they didn’t even know the change was coming.

“This was the only information that we got and it’s hidden,” said Gene DeFrancis, pointing to a sign at the bus stop. “You can’t see it through the trees.”

Lou
2d ago

people need to start paying attention they been saying that already for the pass couple of months even the screens on the buses and trains were saying it they even posters at bus stops saying it. I swear these people want the MTA to literally give them a personal call and a class on how the stops are going to change

Charlesia Brown
2d ago

This proposal has been advertised from last year. I live in the Bronx and I knew about it. There was even a meeting on it

Kim Noble
2d ago

You couldn't miss the orange signs at various bus stops. The signs were up over a month ago tellung us that this stop will be moved and where to catch the bus.

