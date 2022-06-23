Gov. Hochul gives pay raise to lifeguards at state pools, beaches

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a pay increase for lifeguards at state parks, beaches, pools and campgrounds.

The decision comes as New York attempts to address the lifeguard shortage in the state.

Upstate, the starting pay rate will increase from $14.95 to $20 an hour. Downstate, the increase will be from $18.15 to $22 an hour.

Lifeguards with more than two seasons of experience will also get a pay raise ranging from 5% to 30%.

The new pay rates will go into effect immediately.