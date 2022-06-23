ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Gov. Hochul gives pay raise to lifeguards at state pools, beaches

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a pay increase for lifeguards at state parks, beaches, pools and campgrounds.

The decision comes as New York attempts to address the lifeguard shortage in the state.

Upstate, the starting pay rate will increase from $14.95 to $20 an hour. Downstate, the increase will be from $18.15 to $22 an hour.

Lifeguards with more than two seasons of experience will also get a pay raise ranging from 5% to 30%.

The new pay rates will go into effect immediately.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

