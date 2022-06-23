ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsburg, CA

Valley company Sun-maid hiring for jobs with $5,000 sign-on bonuses

One of the biggest raisin growing and processing companies in the world is right here in the Central Valley, and it's offering big bonuses to new employees as it expands.

Sun-Maid is hiring and hosting a job fair next Tuesday.

The one-day event will put applicants right in front of representatives with the company and in some cases, people will be hired on the spot.

All positions are permanent and most have a total sign-on bonus of $5,000.

There are 70 plant production positions available.

The job fair is being held at their Kingsburg plant on Bethel, just north of Kamm.

It runs from 9 am to 1 pm.

Applicants are being asked to bring their resume with them and be prepared to be interviewed.

