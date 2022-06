The New Hartford Senior High School Class of 2022 looked forward to their future and all that comes with it before a packed crowd at the Stanley Theatre in Utica. With friends, family, and classmates in attendance, graduate Francesca Azzarito spoke at the commencement ceremony. She congratulated the Class of 2022 on their hard work and asked them to think back to an earlier, simpler time — first-grade class. More specifically, her first-grade class.

