ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The season 3 finale of 'The Umbrella Academy' has 1 end-credits scene. Here's what you need to know.

By Olivia Singh
Insider
Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EeFMO_0gJ9akZA00
Elliot Page as Viktor Hargreeves and Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison Hargreeves in season three of "The Umbrella Academy."

Courtesy of Netflix

  • Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for season three of Netflix's "The Umbrella Academy."
  • Season three wrapped up with an end-credits scene featuring Justin H. Min, who stars as Ben.
  • The scene will leave viewers with questions that will hopefully be addressed if the show gets renewed.

Netflix's " The Umbrella Academy " concluded its mind-boggling third season with a cryptic end-credits scene.

Based on comics from writer-musician Gerard Way and illustrator Gabriel Bá, the hit show returned with a 10-episode season on Wednesday.

After the Hargreeves siblings stopped doomsday in Dallas, Texas in the season two finale , they used a briefcase to travel to April 2, 2019, the day after the season one apocalypse. Upon arrival, they realized that the timeline was altered.

Instead of standing in the Umbrella Academy, the building had become the residence of the Sparrow Academy, a different group of super-powered people adopted by eccentric billionaire Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore).

This season, the Hargreeves feuded with their rivals in the Sparrow Academy before teaming up in an effort to prevent the complete collapse of the universe via a Kugelblitz (German for "ball of lightning").

Here's what you need to know about the season three finale's end-credits scene.

The universe was reset

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xP9q3_0gJ9akZA00
Most of the season three finale took place in Hotel Oblivion.

Netflix

Before diving into the end-credits scene, it's worth breaking down what happened leading up to that moment.

Not every character from the season three premiere made it to the end.

By episode nine, only a few remained alive: Reginald; Luther (Tom Hopper), Diego (David Castañeda), Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Five (Aidan Gallagher), and Viktor Hargeeves (Elliot Page); Lila (Ritu Arya); and Sparrow Academy members Ben (Justin H. Min) and Sloane (Genesis Rodriguez).

Reginald revealed that he had a plan to stop the end of the universe, through a portal that he built Hotel Obsidian around.

But near the end of episode nine, Reginald — who was previously revealed to be an alien — murdered Luther and used his death as a way to rally the team and convince them to go through the mysterious portal.

Just as everyone began traveling through the tunnel, Reginald shut the door on Klaus, preventing him from joining.

"You've done a fine job bringing me back into the family fold," Reginald told him. "You're just more trouble than you're worth."

With Klaus left behind and the Kugelblitz about to wipe him out, he threw his body against the horn of the white buffalo mounted on the way and killed himself.

The finale picked up with the rest of the characters entering Hotel Oblivion. Klaus successfully resurrected himself by using his powers and ended up in the hotel, too.

The hotel was revealed to be a machine in another dimension.

After fighting and destroying several of the hotel's formidable guardians, Five figured out that the sigil, the key to resetting the universe, was on the floor of the hotel. Reginald instructed the characters (minus Allison, who he made a deal with) to stand on each of the seven stars on the ground. Then, the particles from their bodies that gave them powers began getting sucked from their bodies.

To stop Reginald from killing them, Allison grabbed a scythe and sliced his robotic head. Then, she pushed a button and everything went black.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mUmCo_0gJ9akZA00
The Hargreeves and Lila don't have their powers anymore.

Netflix

The next scene showed Allison reunited with her daughter Claire from the original timeline as well as her husband Raymon Chestnut, whom she met in Dallas in the '60s and died at 82 years old.

The rest of the crew — minus Sloane — emerged from an elevator to a whole new world.

In addition to Luther being alive again, all the group's injuries previously suffered in Hotel Oblivion were gone. But most notably, none of them had their powers anymore.

As the group disbanded to go about their own lives, the camera panned to the skyline, littered with buildings with the Hargreeves name, implying that Reginald is the most powerful person in this new universe. And his deceased wife, Abigail, is very much alive and by his side now.

The end-credits scene showed Ben on a train in South Korea

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G1fXT_0gJ9akZA00
Justin H. Min as Ben in season three of "The Umbrella Academy."

Netflix

The scene showed Ben wearing a suit and glasses on a subway train with other commuters. His hair was neatly parted along the side and combed back, somewhat resembling the way the Umbrella Academy version of Ben wore his hair.

He didn't speak, but was seen reading an unidentified book as the announcer said, "This train is bound for Yeouido Station."

Looking up from his book and through the train window, a faint smile spread on Ben's face.

There was also a QR code sticker next to Ben, which directs viewers to a real-life website where fans can download designs from Pogo's tattoo shop.

The end-credits moment was reminiscent of the opening scene of the season three premiere. In the scene, a schoolgirl on a train in Seoul on October 1, 1989, suddenly became pregnant and gave birth.

Reginald traveled to South Korea, and, after negotiating with the family, adopted the baby along with six others that would become the Sparrow Academy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WpQbm_0gJ9akZA00
Season three of "The Umbrella Academy" opened with a flashback to Seoul, South Korea.

Netflix

It's unclear exactly who the Ben featured in the end-credits scene is.

His demeanor seemed calmer than the Sparrow Academy's arrogant Ben. But still, he could be the Sparrow Academy's Ben, in search of his biological mother — who was presumably the woman who gave birth in the season three premiere.

Another possibility is that he's the lovable Ben from the Umbrella Academy, perhaps resurrected when the universe was reset. Or he could be another version of Ben that fans haven't met yet.

Season three also included mentions of the Umbrella Academy's Ben dying during "the Jennifer incident," but the specifics of his death have yet to be addressed head-on.

If "The Umbrella Academy" gets renewed for a fourth season, an explanation of the end-credits scene will presumably be included.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘The Umbrella Academy’ Addresses Elliot Page’s Coming Out With Warmth and Emotion (Column)

Click here to read the full article. Spoiler Alert: Do not read if you haven’t watched the first two episodes of Season 3 of “Umbrella Academy,” now streaming on Netflix. When “The Umbrella Academy” last aired new episodes, in July 2020, its star occupied a different place in the culture, under a different name. Elliot Page, the Academy Award-nominated performer, is by far the highest-profile member of the show’s cast — all playing a family of superheroes perennially trying to thwart apocalypse. And his public disclosure that he is a trans man in late 2020 presented the series with a conundrum as it...
TV SERIES
UPI News

'Stranger Things' photos give look at Season 4, Volume 2

June 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2. The streaming service shared first-look photos for the new episodes Tuesday. One of the photos shows Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) with Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine), aka Papa. Another photo shows Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Will (Noah Schnapp), Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Argyle (Eduardo Franco) making their escape in Argyle's van.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hopper
Person
Aidan Gallagher
Person
Justin H. Min
Person
Robert Sheehan
Person
Colm Feore
Person
David Castañeda
Decider.com

‘The Umbrella Academy’ Boss Answers Four Burning Season 3 Questions

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 has already been out a few days, you’ve watched it several times — and you still have questions. Don’t worry, we’re here to answer them. Or more specifically, Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman is here to answer four of your burning questions about the finale episode, “Oblivion” — as well as offer up some very intriguing teases for a potential Season 4.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#What You Need#The Umbrella Academy#The Sparrow Academy
IGN

Doctor Strange In the Multiverse Of Madness OTT Release: Where to Watch, Streaming Date, And Other Details

Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was an absolute banger that provided the fans with a deep dive into the Marvel Multiverse and the infinite scenarios that lie within. The fans were reunited with some of their favourite characters from this franchise and witnessed a great battle between Dr. Strange and the Scarlet Witch. Unfortunately, some fans were not able to catch this flick at the theatres.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

The Umbrella Academy season 4 release date speculation, plot, and cast

What is The Umbrella Academy season 4 release date? Season 3 of the hit Netflix series leaves viewers with a lot of unanswered questions, as well as a lot of potential avenues for where the story of the Hargreeves siblings can go next. Based on the comic book series by...
TV SERIES
Soaps In Depth

Daytime Emmys 2022: The Winners!

The Daytime Emmy Awards were back in a big way as CBS broadcast the 49th annual ceremony live on June 24 and the stars came out to celebrate daytime’s biggest night and hand out some well-deserved trophies! After the adjustments to the last two years of Daytime Emmys due to the pandemic limiting in-person gatherings, it felt like business as usual in 2022.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Us Weekly

Kyle Richards’ Husband Mauricio Umansky and Daughters to Star in Netflix Reality Series ‘Buying Beverly Hills’

The family business. Kyle Richards' husband, Mauricio Umansky, and her daughters will star in a new reality series for Netflix. The docusoap, titled Buying Beverly Hills will follow Umansky, 51, and the other realtors at his real estate brokerage, The Agency. Farrah Brittany — whom Richards, 53, shares with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie — and Alexia […]
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
GeekyGadgets

Umbrella Academy Season 3 now streaming on Netflix

If you have been patiently waiting for the third season of The Umbrella Academy to return to the Netflix streaming service, you will be pleased to know that Umbrella Academy Season 3 now streaming and available to watch. “Back at the Academy, the Umbrellas clash with a new squad of Hargreeves siblings as a mysterious force begins to wreak havoc on the city.” If you have not yet started watching The Umbrella Academy, the storyline revolves around a “dysfunctional family of superheroes“.
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2: Marvel Reveals New Look at the MCU Illuminati

The Illuminati will in new Marvel merchandise from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Created by the Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) of Earth-838 — a parallel reality to the mainstream Earth-616 — the Illuminati is a secret cabal of superheroes founded to make the difficult decisions that no one else could. They are Karl Mordo, the Sorcerer Supreme (Chiwetel Ejiofor); Captain Carter, the First Avenger (Hayley Atwell); Black Bolt, king of the Inhumans (Anson Mount); Captain Marvel, defender of the cosmos (Lashana Lynch); the smartest man alive, Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four (John Krasinski); and Professor Charles Xaver (Patrick Stewart) of the X-Men.
COMICS
The Independent

Love Island review: Friday’s recoupling drama was stagey, insincere and had pretty terrible optics

It’s recoupling time in the Love Island villa. We all know what that means: a game of musical chairs with the 14 contestants shuffling around their sun-baked paramours just for the hell of it. Does it make for good television? It’s hard to say. It’s all very stagey when they’re all gathered round the fire pit, with all the stagnant tension of a Hercule Poirot drawing room scene – except the only crime here is “having bad chat”.Before the recoupling even begins, Tasha sows doubt over her partnership with Andrew, suggesting that the relationship has turned her “gooey” and...
TV SERIES
Insider

Insider

469K+
Followers
29K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy