Police Investigating Potential Road Rage Shooting On Schuylkill Expressway

By CBS3 Staff
 5 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Schuylkill Expressway has reopened after being shut down Wednesday night as police investigate a potential road rage shooting. I-76 eastbound was closed between City Line Avenue and Montgomery Drive.

Police responded to a report of shots fired on I-76 eastbound around 6:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported but a vehicle was struck by gunfire, according to police.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle was a black Chevy Impala.

