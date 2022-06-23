ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth police identify 19-year-old man killed in shooting

By Caitlyn Burchett, Ali Sullivan, The Virginian-Pilot
Portsmouth police identified a 19-year-old man fatally shot in Portsmouth Wednesday evening.

Officers responded at approximately 6:50 p.m. to the 2600 block of Hickory Street, a residential neighborhood near Turnpike Road and Frederick Boulevard. At the scene, officers found Naquan O’Shea Madison, of Portsmouth, with a fatal gunshot wound, police said.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. Police have not announced any arrests in the incident.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the police department’s criminal investigation division at 757-393-8536 or submit an anonymous tip at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

