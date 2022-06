The Baltimore Ravens announced the death of 26-year-old outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson on Wednesday morning. The Ravens released no other details about Ferguson's death. Tim Prudente of the Baltimore Banner reported that Ferguson was found in a home in North Baltimore after police were called at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. The Baltimore Police are investigating Ferguson's death, which Baltimore police spokesperson Lindsey Eldridge called "questionable" despite there being no visible signs of trauma or foul play on Ferguson's body.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO