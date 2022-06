The Green Bay Packers struck gold last offseason when they signed MLB De'Vondre Campbell to a one-year deal at the veteran minimum. Campbell had been forgotten about by a lot of teams. He spent his first four years in the league with Atlanta but wasn't re-signed after his rookie deal expired. He went on to sign a one-year deal with Arizona in 2020 but wasn't re-signed. Green Bay would sign him late in the Summer before training camp. Little did Packers GM Brian Gutekunst and Head Coach Matt LaFleur know that they would be signing a future First-Team All-Pro.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO