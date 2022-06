Effective: 2022-06-22 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegany; Carroll; Charles; Frederick; Garrett; Howard; Montgomery; Prince Georges; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 400 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MD . MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGANY CARROLL CHARLES FREDERICK GARRETT HOWARD MONTGOMERY PRINCE GEORGES WASHINGTON

ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO