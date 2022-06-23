ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacific Grove, CA

VIDEO: Swimmer badly wounded in shark attack on California's Central Coast

 2 days ago

A man was attacked by a shark while out on the water in Pacific Grove on California's Central Coast on Wednesday.

It happened around 10:30 on Wednesday morning at Lovers Point Beach.

Police say the swimmer is suffering from significant injuries - footage shows surfers and paddleboarders racing over to help the man.

They pulled him to the beach and then the victim was taken to the hospital.

The beach at Lovers Point and Sea Palm turnout is now closed until Saturday as an aerial search for the shark continues.

The area is being close monitored for any additional sightings.

