Investigation Continues In Death Of Ravens OLB Jaylon Ferguson, No Signs Of Foul Play

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fans and teammates are mourning the death of Baltimore Ravens’ linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, who was found dead in North Baltimore on Tuesday night.

“Jaylon was a good-hearted, gentle person who loved his family and his team,” head coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. “He was a joy to talk with and be around every day. You always wanted to see and talk to ‘Ferg.’ Our prayers and our help go to his family. Our hearts are with his Spirit. R.I.P., Jaylon.”

People living in the 400 block of Ilchester Avenue, where Ferguson was pronounced dead before 11:30 Thursday night, are stunned.

“We actually just saw the ambulance go by. They didn’t have a siren on,” said Chanel, who lives on the block. ‘Not on my street!’ That’s exactly what I said. But for this to happen, it’s just like wow.”

“I’m sad for his kids, his fiancé, everybody. I’m just sad,” said Niqui, another neighbor.

Police said there were no signs of foul play or trauma, but they are not ruling out the possibility the 26-year-old died of an overdose.

“Certainly, our thoughts and prayers are with his family, but we want to make sure we speak on facts and evidence and facts and evidence alone,” Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said.

WJZ obtained dispatch transmissions, which revealed medics worked for more than half an hour to save Ferguson’s life.

“26-year-old male in cardiac arrest. The reported down time was 35 minutes. We’re at the 32-minute mark of CPR,” a medic said shortly before a doctor gave approval to “terminate resuscitation.”

At one point, a doctor asked medics what they knew about the incident. “Bystanders were in the room next to him. They heard him fall.”

Ferguson joined the Ravens as the third-round draft pick in 2019. He had practiced with the team just last week.

The Ravens tweeted they were “profoundly sad” and remembered Ferguson as “a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality.”

Ferguson’s fiancé wrote on Instagram, “Never in a million years did I think I’d be saying RIP to you. My soul aches so bad.” She also posted “I got our babies. Thank you for giving me you. I’ll forever have you with me through them.”

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott offered his condolences Wednesday.

“A young man lost his life way too soon. What happens will come out. We just need to be patient and let investigators—let the folks who are determining the cause of death—do that and just put your thoughts and prayers with that family, with the organization, with his teammates,” Mayor Brandon Scott said. “At the end of the day, what matters is a young life was lost way too soon, and it’s something we all need to grapple with and think about all the reasons why those kinds of things happen. Most importantly, how we can support those who are around people who lose lives like that.”