ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Video shows Hells Angels shootout on highway outside Las Vegas

By Nexstar Media Wire, David Charns
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08dnx2_0gJ9YNSJ00

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) — Video obtained Wednesday shows a shootout between two rival biker gangs on a Henderson, Nevada highway in May that left six people shot.

The leader of the Las Vegas chapter of the Hells Angels and two other bikers are facing charges, including attempted murder, in the Memorial Day weekend shooting on U.S. 95 that shut down the major freeway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Fz6Pw_0gJ9YNSJ00

Police said the shooting was between the Hells Angels and rival gang, Vagos. Prosecutors alleged the shooting may have been in retaliation for a previous murder in California involving the two groups.

Chapter leader Richard “Rizzo” Devries, 66, and gang prospects, Stephen Alo, 46, and Russell Smith, 26, were originally held on $380,000 bail each. Their bail was lowered to $75,000 bond earlier this month. All three men are out of jail awaiting trial.

The video, obtained by Nexstar’s KLAS, is shot from inside a vehicle trailing the large pack of bikers. A woman can be heard exclaiming “this is not good” after realizing that the group contains bikers from both the Hells Angels and Vagos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TO4G9_0gJ9YNSJ00
Richard Devries arrives at a Henderson Harley-Davidson after a shooting on U.S. 95, prosecutors said. (KLAS)

The bikers were part of a Memorial Day weekend ride through Arizona and southern Nevada. Evidence presented to a grand jury includes videos of the riders crossing the Hoover Dam.

Other videos include members of the Hells Angels at a Henderson Harley-Davidson dealership minutes after the shooting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oWCh3_0gJ9YNSJ00
Drone video showing the shooting scene on U.S. 95 in Henderson. (KLAS)

Trials for all three men are scheduled for September.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

1 dead in North Las Vegas valley crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have identified a man killed in a north valley crash involving two vehicles. The crash happened on Wednesday just before 10:30 p.m. on Carey Avenue near Rancho and Simmons Street. John Holmes, 43, died due to blunt force injuries, the manner was accidental, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office. […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox News

Hells Angels ambushed rival biker gang Vagos on freeway near Las Vegas, police say

Nevada police say Hells Angels riders shot at members of the rival Vagos biker gang on a freeway while returning from a veterans cemetery ride over Memorial Day Weekend. Las Vegas Hells Angels chapter president Richard John Devries, 66, and club recruits Russell Smith, 46, and Stephen Alo, 26, were arrested late Sunday, several hours after the shooting on U.S. 95, according to a Henderson police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy