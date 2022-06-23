ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

New regulations on nicotine and Juuls could impact smokers

By Ciara Encinas
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EIBpy_0gJ9YAys00

Smokers are eyeing more challenges with a new proposal by The Biden Administration to establish a maximum nicotine level in cigarettes and other tobacco products.

"Whatever habit we have-they might as well take it away. You might as well make us go crazy now," said Tina, a smoker.

Fellow smoker LaToya agrees.

"Ban guns before you ban nicotine," said LaToya.

On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reports the Food and Drug Administration is expected to announce a ban on Juul e-cigarettes.

ABC 10News reached out to the FDA for confirmation on plans to ban Juuls but they say it cannot provide any information at this time.

This is just a day after the Biden Administration rolled out the plan to limit nicotine levels in cigarettes and tobacco products.

Tina and LaToya are regulars at Fuego Smoke Shop on Market Street.

"One thing is not going to hurt me but you ban flavors, juuls, when you're banning flavored tobacco menthol cigarettes. Might as well come shut me down," said Remy Kajy, Fuego Smoke Shop.

Kajy has worked at smoke shops for 12 years.

"I mean I understand you guys are worried about minors, you're worried about that, but we don't sell to minors over here," said Kajy.

Many of the reasons behind the proposals on the table are health-related.

The Biden Administration said its plan to reduce nicotine levels was created with the goals of cutting the number of people addicted, kids using nicotine products, and death.

"It's not killing you or anybody else, it's killing us. We picked the choice of smoking," argued Tina.

The CDC attributes tens of thousands of deaths every year to secondhand smoke-related diseases.

Despite it all, Tina and Latoya ask why make changes now.

Both raise the concern that if regulations continue people will just find another way to get what they want.

"They're going to find some other product just like juul so why does it matter what you're taking away," said Tina.

The FDA projects regulations like nicotine limits could result in 33 million fewer people becoming smokers by 2100.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: Juul e-cigarettes could be pulled from shelves as soon as TODAY after US regulators reject vape manufacturer's bid to get around selling flavored nicotine

Popular e-cigarette manufacturer Juul may no longer be allowed to sell their product in U.S. markets, after having an application to get around flavored nicotine bans reportedly rejected by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Wall Street Journal reports that America's leading regulatory agency is expected to make the...
HEALTH
The Independent

Juul e-cigarettes officially banned in the US

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has officially ordered Juul to remove its e-cigarettes from the market.In a press release issued on Thursday, the FDA ordered Juul to “stop selling and distributing these products” and noted that anything “currently on market must be removed, or risk enforcement action.” They emphasized that the products that fall under the ban include the Juul device and four types of “Juul pods: Virginia tobacco flavored pods at nicotine concentrations of 5.0% and 3.0% and menthol flavored pods at nicotine concentrations of 5.0% and 3.0%.” FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf, MD said in a statement...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Complex

FDA Set to Order Juul E-Cigarettes Off U.S. Market

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to order Juul to remove its e-cigarette products from store shelves in the country. Per the Wall Street Journal citing sources close to the matter, the FDA is set to announce the order as early as Wednesday, effectively banning Juul’s e-cigs being sold in the U.S. for the foreseeable future. The verdict comes around two years after the company applied to keep its products up for sale in the U.S., arguing they’re an overall plus to general public health by offering an alternative to smoking traditional tobacco products. The FDA previously banned the sale of fruity or sweet flavors for e-cigarette products.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nicotine#Secondhand Smoke#Cdc#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The Biden Administration#The Wall Street Journal#Abc 10news#Fuego Smoke Shop
CBS News

FDA to seek drastic cut in cigarettes' nicotine content

President Joe Biden's administration on Tuesday announced it would develop a policy requiring cigarette makers to reduce nicotine to non-addictive levels -- a move that would substantially cut nicotine levels in cigarettes and deal a powerful blow to the tobacco industry. If successful, the new US. standard could save millions...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
Axios

Juul decision triggers broader tobacco fight

The FDA's decision to order Juul e-cigarette products off the U.S. market opens a new and grinding battle in the push to revamp the government’s rules for smoking and vaping. The big picture: With parallel efforts to cap nicotine in cigarettes and ban menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars, the...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Juul, the e-cig maker started at Stanford, watches its U.S. market share get vaporized

Juul, the e-cigarette company that took the U.S. by storm five years ago — and which was valued at its peak at $38 billion — is about to get kicked out of the country, according to the WSJ. Per the outlet’s report earlier today, the Food & Drug Administration could announce as early as today that the San Francisco-based outfit is no longer allowed to sell its products in the U.S.
ECONOMY
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy