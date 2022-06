Did Billie Eilish allow another to perform for her in Coachella 2022? She admitted as much. Before Coachella visitors start demanding refunds because they saw an Eilish impersonator (an "Eilishmposter," as some would say) performing as Billie Eilish at the 2022 event though, they should calm down first. It appears that they did not see an impersonator - someone who is so taken with Eilish that she would act like her to get some minutes of fame, but a body double, someone deliberately hired to do so.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO