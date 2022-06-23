ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Derek Jeter Tweets at Red Sox Rookie Jeter Downs Before MLB Debut

By Nick Selbe
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qunPp_0gJ9XKqL00

The young Boston shortstop was named after the former Yankees captain.

Over the past three decades, Red Sox fans have grown to associate the name “Jeter” with the enemy. Now, they’ll welcome the former Yankees captain’s namesake into the fold.

Rookie shortstop Jeter Downs made his big league debut with Boston on Wednesday. Ranked among the top 100 prospects in baseball by Baseball America and MLB Pipeline, the 23-year-old’s name was inspired by Derek Jeter, and he received some words of encouragement from the Hall of Fame shortstop before Wednesday night’s game.

“Had a chance to meet Jeter Downs a few years ago (he wasn’t with the Red Sox then),” Jeter wrote. “Congratulations and good luck … unless you are playing the Yankees.”

Downs was taken with the No. 32 pick in the 2017 draft by the Reds, then traded to the Dodgers the following year as part of the blockbuster deal involving Matt Kemp, Yasiel Puig and several other players. The Dodgers then shipped him to Boston in ’20 as part of the Mookie Betts trade.

Downs has struggled offensively in the minors this season, batting .180/.297/.397 with 11 home runs and 11 stolen bases in 53 games. He’s spent the majority of his professional career at shortstop with some time at second base, though is playing third base in his debut despite never seeing any action there in the minors.

Even if his debut doesn’t go well, Downs shouldn’t feel too discouraged, as he’d be in good company. Jeter went 0-for-5 in his first major league game on May 29, 1995, and he turned out alright in the end.

More MLB Coverage:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
FanSided

What should the New York Yankees do with Aaron Hicks?

During a season where the Yankees are having their best start since 1998, there has been little to critique about the team. Aaron Hicks, however, has been the exception. After stating in spring training that his goal was to have a 30 HR/30 SB season, it is safe to say he will fall well short of those benchmarks.
AARON HICKS
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-MLB pitcher is now a massive bodybuilder

Kyle Farnsworth has not played for an MLB team since 2014, but we now have a good idea of what the former reliever has been doing with his time — getting jacked. Farnsworth revealed on Twitter this week that he is entering his first bodybuilding competition on Saturday. The 46-year-old certainly looks ready for the event.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
FanSided

3 Red Sox trade rumors they should turn into reality

These three early Boston Red Sox trade rumors need to become a reality. Boston Red Sox trade rumors have shifted from Beantown’s baseball club going from sellers to buyers. J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, and everyone else is no longer available. Boston is going for it. The Red Sox aren’t...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yasiel Puig
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Matt Kemp
Person
Derek Jeter
The Spun

Look: Dyson Daniels' Mom Goes Viral At The NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft officially kicked off on Thursday night with Duke's Paolo Banchero going No. 1 overall. In the days leading up to the draft, Auburn's Jabari Smith was expected to go with the top pick. However, the Orlando Magic apparently fooled everyone with the pick. Before the draft...
ORLANDO, FL
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to bizarre pregame ejection

Tuesday’s game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Chicago White Sox was a back-and-forth affair that saw the White Sox pull out the victory in the bottom of the 12th inning. The game featured some questionable calls, to say the least, from home plate umpire Doug Eddings. Eddings missed a season-high 29 ball-strike calls behind the plate on Tuesday night, with an overall correct call rate of 86.2 percent.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Red Sox Rookie#Mlb Debut#Yankees#Mlb Pipeline#The Hall Of Fame#The Red Sox#Dodgers
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Wild Ejection On Wednesday

Toronto Blue Jays hitting coach Guillermo Martínez got ejected from Wednesday's game before it began. Prior to the first pitch, Blue Jays and Chicago White Sox representatives convened at home plate to exchange lineup cards. After shaking hands with the umpiring crew, Martínez promptly got tossed. It's unclear...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

Dansby Swanson is quite literally the hottest player in baseball

The Braves are winners of 16 of their last 19 games, including a 14-game win streak. Coming off a season that ended with hoisting the Commissioner’s Trophy up, Atlanta started the year off sluggish. Almost every player had early-season struggles, then injuries hit — Eddie Rosario and Tyler Matzek being the most notable. However, the entire roster has turned it around, and nobody is a better example of that than Dansby Swanson.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

One player the Yankees need to move at the trade deadline

The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 9th inning comeback win over the Houston Astros on Thursday night, resulting in their 52nd win of the season. However, with the trade deadline quickly approaching, the Yankees have a few moves they can make to improve the roster. Right off the bat, outfielder Joey Gallo must be replaced. Even Aaron Hicks is turning things around, launching a clutch three-run blast to draw the Yankees and Astros even in the bottom of the 9th. This month, Hicks is hitting .300 with a 39% on-base rate, two homers, and 11 RBIs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

78K+
Followers
35K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy