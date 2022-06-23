ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Slain priest shared concerns about poverty, drugs in mountains of Chihuahua

By Julian Resendiz
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c4pYa_0gJ9X9Db00

JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – Mario Manrriquez remembers the elderly priest his peers referred to as “El Padre Gallo” (the Rev. Rooster).

“He was a good man, a man of God, and an elderly man who didn’t harm anyone. On the contrary, he was a very patient man, willing to listen, eager to have a dialogue with you,” said Manrriquez, vicar of pastoral services for the Catholic Diocese of Juarez.

Father Gallo, also known as Javier Campos Morales, 79, was one of two Jesuit priests killed by gunmen inside a Catholic church late Monday in Cerocahui, Mexico. The other was Joaquin Cesar Mora Salazar, 80. Their diocese said they were shot dead “while they were exercising their duty of physically and spiritually aiding a person who was dying.”

Official information remained sketchy on Tuesday. The Chihuahua Attorney General’s Office late in the day linked the slayings to the kidnapping of two men and two women – one of them a minor – earlier on Monday. The AG’s Office described the man killed in the church with the two priests as a tour guide named Pedro Eliodoro P.G.

Two priests slain as cartel hitmen pursue man into church

The agency said the Mexican Army, the National Guard and other police agencies were looking for the culprits, but no arrests were reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HmzIm_0gJ9X9Db00

The Diocese of the Tarahumara Mountains of Western Chihuahua said the priests’ bodies were missing. “Not satisfied with killing them, the assassins took their bodies, which share the fate of so many disappeared ones that leave behind pain, sadness and outrage among those who loved them,” the diocese said in a statement.

Local news reports attributed the murders to a local drug trafficker, but Chihuahua police declined to comment on those reports on Tuesday.

‘I would have done the same thing’

Campos, a Mexico City native, and Mora, born in Monterrey, committed to the Church when they were 16, according to the Mexican Jesuit Society. “Father Gallo” was ordained in 1972 and spent most of his career in the Tarahumara mountains of Chihuahua; Mora, known by his friends as “Morita,” became a priest in 1971 and has been in Chihuahua since 2007, according to the society.

In their private conversations, Father Gallo would tell Vicar Manrriquez that he was concerned about the poverty, drug trafficking and growing drug addiction rates in the mountains of Western Chihuahua, which include several Indigenous communities.

Priest who ran migrant shelter found dead near border

“He was always looking for ways to help the people. He spoke about hunger and the lack of medicines. That’s what worried him the most,” Manrriquez told Border Report. Despite all that, “he never asked to be reassigned and he never wanted to leave the mountains.”

The vicar said the church is concerned not only about individual acts of violence but also about a growing erosion of family and social values. That environment is ripe for criminal groups to prosper.

“Everywhere you look there is impunity, every (act of violence) is muddled. They (the authorities) just blame organized crime and that seems to be a visa for operating with impunity,” Manrriquez said. “We don’t know exactly what happened (in Cerocahui), but people frequently come into the church seeking the priest’s help and we don’t ask for ID, we don’t ask where they come from. All kinds of human beings come to us and they are all people we need to hear out, to help, to serve.”

“There’s no respect for life, not even for women or children,” he said, reflecting on recent mass shootings in Juarez, including one last week inside a Denny’s Restaurant on the city’s main commercial avenue. Two women and two men were shot dead while sitting at a table celebrating one of the women’s birthdays. A patron who tried to run away also was shot, but survived, according to the state police.

The Rev. Alfredo Roana blames the violence on everything from family breakups to children being desensitized by violent video games.

The rector of San Lorenzo Sanctuary in Juarez regrets the murder of his peers, but he hopes it will help people realize that most men of the cloth are good people who dedicate their lives to helping others.

Visit BorderReport.com for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the U.S.-Mexico border

Roana doesn’t know if the killers were aware the men they were gunning down were priests, or if they were locals who should’ve known or hired guns from elsewhere. But when asked if he would have done the same thing – stand up for a wounded man being pursued by assassins – he said he would.

“At that moment, you don’t weigh the consequences. Our formation, our training is to stand up for others. If that person comes in, you protect him. Maybe you don’t expect to get shot, but the possibility does not stop you,” Roana said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
International Business Times

At Least 50 Killed In Massacre At Catholic Church In Southwest Nigeria

Gunmen attacked a Catholic church in southwest Nigeria during mass on Sunday, killing at least 50 people including women and children, according to a hospital doctor and media reports. The gunmen shot at people outside and inside the church building, killing and injuries worshippers, said Funmilayo Ibukun Odunlami, police spokesperson...
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Society
San Diego, CA
Society
Daily Mail

Covid is blamed for surge in 'demonic possessions' as Catholic Church opens centre dedicated to exorcisms in the Philippines

The Catholic Church is building a centre dedicated to exorcisms in the Philippines after an apparent surge since the pandemic. The St Michael Centre for Spiritual Liberation and Exorcism in Manila will be the first of its kind in Asia and will train priests in the art of expelling demons and provide a dedicated site to perform the rituals.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Priests#Organized Crime#Poverty#Drugs#The Catholic Diocese#Jesuit#Catholic#Ag#The Mexican Army#The National Guard
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Unearth 42 Skeletons Of Syphilis-Ridden Spanish Colonists Under Peru’s Oldest Hospital

Local legend has it that the last three rulers of the Incan Empire lay buried at the site. Shaped like a cross, the one-hectare complex has a rich and mysterious history. The Hospital Real de San Andrés in Lima, Peru, has long captivated historians. Built exclusively for Spanish patients in 1552, legend holds that it served as a tomb for the last three rulers of the Incan Empire. While those have yet to be found, archaeologists just unearthed the skeletons of 42 Spanish syphilis victims.
WORLD
The Independent

Colombian army share footage from shipwreck carrying billions in lost treasure

The Colombian army has released a video showing gold coins and other valuable items around the San Jose galleon shipwreck.Royal Navy vessels sank the Spanish flagship in 1708 near Colombia's Caribbean port of Cartagena and the site is believed to be the resting place of billions of pounds in treasure.Experts speculate that the ship was loaded with at least 200 tons of riches, including millions of high-purity gold doubloon coins and emeralds that the Spanish empire had plundered from South America.The treasure could still be worth up to £13.5bn today.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More UK rail strikes: What are the reasons behind the walk-out?Average cost of filling family car with petrol set to exceed £100Ukrainian kindergarten left damaged after missile strike in Donetsk Oblast
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Priest
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Place
Mexico City
Daily Mail

Former Qatari princess, 45, who was found dead from 'overdose' in Marbella 'died of grief weeks after losing toxic custody battle with billionaire ex-husband she accused of inappropriately touching their daughter', friends say

A former Qatari princess who was found dead of an 'overdose' in Marbella 'died of grief' weeks after losing a toxic custody battle with her billionaire ex-husband - who she accused of 'inappropriately' touching their daughter. Kasia Gallanio, 45, the third wife of billionaire Abdelaziz bin Khalifa Al Thani, 73,...
ACCIDENTS
Andrei Tapalaga

Sculpture of God Discovered in Mexico

Previous artifacts that have been discovered, point out that the Maize God rose from the underworld.INAH. Lately, more and more religious artifacts and sculptures are being unearthed. Another great finding to add to the top list is a sculpture depicting the head of the Maya Maize God. The sculpture was found at Palenque, a popular archeological site in Chiapas, Mexico where other important artifacts have been previously found.
Daily Beast

Megachurch Wars With Ex-Pastor Over Claims of Diva Behavior

In April, Florida’s Celebration Church released a bombshell report on its founding pastor, claiming he was a “narcissist” who belittled staff and treated them like servants while he and his wife enjoyed a luxurious, jet-setting lifestyle and multiple mansions. Now the embattled former megachurch leader, Stovall Weems,...
RELIGION
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy