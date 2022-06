MORGAN PARK — A family who’s lived in Morgan Park for nearly 50 years needs help after they lost their home in a fire that left two people severely injured. The family’s house at 10801 S. Prospect Ave. caught fire June 18, displacing Anthony and Laura Cordero — who had lived there since 1974 — and their two great-nephews. The Corderos, who are visually impaired, were severely injured as they escaped the fire. They remain hospitalized on ventilators with second-degree burns, said their great-niece, Kira Andrews.

