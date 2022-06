A driver who police had earlier tried to pull over was killed in a crash early Friday morning on Bloomington's west side. Bloomington Police said officers tried to pull over a car around 1:25 a.m. Friday after it blew two red lights on Market Street and struck another vehicle at a stop sign. The car didn't stop, and police ended their attempt for a traffic stop. The driver of the stopped vehicle was not injured.

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO