Richland, WA

UPDATE | Prosser rafter tossed into river at Richland dam dies. 2nd person survives

By Cameron Probert
 5 days ago

A rafter who fell into the Yakima River near a small diversion dam in Richland has died.

The Benton County Coroner’s Office confirmed Thursday morning that Miguel Moctezuma, 36, of Prosser, did not survive after he was pulled out of the water downstream from the dam near the Hanford nuclear site.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXcPg_0gJ9WJQT00
Rescuers are searching for a man who reportedly went into the river near the Wanawish Dam. Google Maps

Moctezuma and a woman were rafting on the river from the Benton City area, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Both were tossed into the water when the raft went over the Wanawish Dam west of the Horn Rapids Golf Course, said a Facebook post.

The woman was able to swim to shore, but Moctezuma was carried away in the current.

Benton County sheriff’s deputies along with emergency responders from Columbia Basin Dive Rescue and Benton County Fire District 2 were called to the river to help find him.

They were able to pull him from the water down river near the Snively Road boat launch and rush him to Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

It’s not clear if they were wearing life jackets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l4L25_0gJ9WJQT00
Benton County sheriff’s deputies and firefighters along with Columbia Basin Dive Rescue pulled a man from the Yakima River. Benton County Sheriff's Office

The Wanawish Dam marks the beginning of the Columbia Irrigation District system where water is diverted from the Yakima River into 41 miles of open canals.

While the lowhead dam may appear safe, the currents can be dangerous, and people can get sucked under the water.

In 2006, a 46-year-old kayaker died after being thrown into the water.

Warning signs are posted telling people not to try to cross over the dam.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A9REC_0gJ9WJQT00
A pelican drives away a gull as the birds looked for lunch at Wanawish Dam on the Yakima River outside Richland in this file photo. File/Tri-City Herald

The Tapteal Greenway advises people on the river to dock at the Horn Rapids Boat launch and go around the dam, according to the Greenway’s description of the water trail stretching from Benton City through Richland.

The exit is marked with a large sign on the left bank about 500 feet upstream of the dam.

ncwlife.com

Motorcyclist crashes on I-90 exit ramp at Moses Lake

A 41-year-old Marysville man was seriously injured Saturday night when he lost control of his motorcycle on a curve on an Interstate 90 exit ramp at Moses Lake. The Washington State Patrol said Corey J. Lee was transported to Samaritan Hospital with undisclosed but serious injuries. The crash happened just...
MOSES LAKE, WA
KEPR

Police warn against setting off illegal fireworks

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — As we get closer to the Fourth of July, some people may be ready to light off some fireworks and celebrate. However, police warn there are some consequences for lighting them off too early. Officials said even though you may be eager to celebrate, or may...
PASCO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

15 dogs saved from Benton County hoarding situation in spite of limited shelter space & resources

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Team members at Mikey’s Chance Canine Rescue prepared to slow down the rate at which they accept new dogs with adoptions down and fosters overwhelmed; and yet when 15 neglected dogs needed saving from a hoarding situation in Benton County, they didn’t hesitate to jump in and help. On June 24, Mikey’s Chance Canine Rescue confirmed that...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Racial slur spray painted along a Kennewick trail

KENNEWICK, Wash. - On June 17th, Reka Robinson was walking her dog along a trail near Columbia Drive when she came across a racial slur spray painted on the path. A path she frequently walks, only a mile from her home. She took a photo and continued her walk. One...
KENNEWICK, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Rafter tossed into Yakima River at Richland dam dies. 2nd person survives

A rafter who fell into the Yakima River near a small diversion dam in Richland has died. The Benton County Coroner’s Office confirmed Thursday morning that the man pulled out of the water downstream from the dam near the Hanford nuclear site did not survive. Chief Deputy Coroner Dennis Morris said they are waiting for his family to be notified before releasing his name.
RICHLAND, WA
