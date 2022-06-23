How vacant properties are falling victim to squatters
Mo Dadkhah , Broker/Owner at Main Street Real Estate and Owner/Attorney at Dadkhah Law Group, joins John Williams to talk about how vacant properties are falling victim to squatters and why the police are having a difficult time doing anything about it.
