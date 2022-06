A quantum theory is established for the propagation of electromagnetic waves in highly nonlinear dispersive optical fibers. By applying the method recently presented dispersion terms and retarded response of the medium are included for the propagation of light in a fiber in this work. A coupled stochastic generalized nonlinear Schrödinger equation (GNLSE) is obtained via the coherent positive-P representation to describe the supercontinuum generation process. This coupled quantum-stochastic equation is applied to obtain the linearized fluctuation equation for studying quantum noise and the fluctuation in the vicinity of the formed solitons in the supercontinuum generation process in the region of anomalous dispersion. Also, these equations can be used to study the soliton self-frequency shift quantum mechanically. Finally, we simulate the obtained coupled stochastic generalized nonlinear Schrödinger in the mean case and compare our simulation results with experimental results.

SCIENCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO